Hisense PL1 review: Go big on your home cinema for less

Having caused a stir with the X1-Pro earlier this year, Hisense is back with another 4K laser projector boasting built-in streaming and an integrated soundbar – the Hisense PL1.

We love the X1-Pro – it’s a brilliant, convenient ultra-short throw 4K projector capable of matching rival products twice the price – but at nearly £2,500, it’s not what you might call cheap. And while the Hisense PL1 isn’t in budget projector territory either, it’s at the lower end of mid-range with a price tag of £1,499.

It can’t quite hit the same awesome levels of 4K image quality of the PX1-Pro, but it gets more than close enough given the price. If you want to go bigger than a traditional big-screen TV, you’re limited in space and don’t have a £2,000-plus budget, the PL1 is a real contender.