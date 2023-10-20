Loewe Klang Bar3 mr review: Compact and classy but a touch too polite

Obviously, no soundbar that only carries front speakers will be able to deliver the same sort of full surround immersion as a (usually more expensive) soundbar that ships with included rear speakers. But a bit more frontal aggression from the Bar3 mr would likely have helped to make the sound appear more three-dimensional, at least – and perhaps made me feel the absence of rear channel speakers less. You can add rears, as discussed earlier, but there’s an extra cost implication associated with this.

Continuing the slightly polite theme, while the Bar3 mr’s bass is smooth, reasonably dynamic and fairly consistently involved in good movie soundtracks, it doesn’t get quite as deep and grunty during big moments as I’d have liked. At the same time, at least Loewe hasn’t fallen into the trap of trying to push low frequencies to the point where they start to cause the subwoofers to break down into distortions or dominate the rest of the soundstage.

One last limitation of the Bar3 mr is that it doesn’t generate much of a sense of height when playing Dolby Atmos tracks. There’s a sense, to be fair, of high objects moving around slightly above the level of the soundbar, but the effect is far more limited than the soundstage’s left and right expansion and doesn’t go far enough to create that full wall of sound effect we really like to hear with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X mixes. It also means that voices can sound as if they’re coming from slightly below the onscreen action – especially if you’re using the soundbar with a very large TV.