Hotspot Shield review: A fast, fully featured VPN that will suit most people’s needs

Most VPNs use standard connection protocols, such as IKEv2 or WireGuard, but Hotspot Shield has its own system, Hydra. The publisher claims that this makes it the fastest VPN around, while still providing unbreakable security courtesy of 2048-bit RSA encryption. As we’ll see in our tests below, Hotspot Shield really does race ahead of most competing VPNs.

That’s not all the software has going for it. The interface has been revamped several times in the past few years, and the latest release of the Windows client has a smart white-on-black design, providing a wealth of connection information in a clean and accessible layout.

It’s quite easy to use. You can connect or disconnect by clicking or tapping the big button in the middle of the window, while the location browser lets you choose from servers in more than 80 countries, including a few specially optimised for streaming, gaming and social networks. It’s just a shame that you can’t bookmark your favourite servers – the “Quick access” section only shows recent options for gaming and streaming – and there’s also no indication of a server’s load or ping time until after you connect.