How to use a VPN on your Android device

When it comes to online privacy, virtual private networks (VPNs) have become essential to avoid being spied on by the powers that be, or having your data stolen by hackers. It’s not the total solution some might make it out to be, but one of the best VPNs is certainly a great start to better privacy and security.

Here we’ll cover what a VPN does, why you would want to use one, which Android devices support them and the two main ways to set one up on an Android device.

What does a VPN do?

If you want to get into the finer technical details, we have published a guide to VPNs and how the technology works but, if you’re in a hurry, the least you need to know is:

A VPN creates an encrypted, virtual “tunnel” between your device and the VPN server.

Only you and the VPN provider know what information passes through that tunnel – not your internet provider, nor anyone else spying on the network traffic coming from your location.

Websites and any other online servers that you access via the VPN can only see the VPN’s location and identity.

Of course, your online destination will still know who you are if you tell them. For example, if you log into Facebook through a VPN, Facebook still knows who you are.

What can you use a VPN for?

There are two main uses for VPNs on Android devices or, really, any internet-connected devices: first, as previously mentioned, it’s a boon for privacy and security – you won’t have to worry about using public Wi-Fi, or fear that your internet provider will start throttling your bandwidth because of the websites you visit or where you download things from.

Second, you can use a VPN to bypass location restrictions. Streaming services such as Netflix offer different content libraries in different parts of the world. With a VPN, you can make that service think you’re somewhere else, meaning you can watch the library from that region.

What Android devices can use VPNs?