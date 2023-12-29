Bag a DAZZLING Boxing Day deal on our favourite all-round Fitbit

Looking to step up your fitness game in the new year? You’re in luck: Fitbit’s Charge 5 fitness tracker is currently down to £99, a £20 discount on its average Amazon price of £119. One of our favourite of the brand’s trackers featured in our best Fitbit roundup, we gave it four stars out of five in our full Fitbit Charge 5 review. Read on to find out more about this offer.

View deal at Amazon

A welcome upgrade on the Fitbit Charge 4, the Charge 5 is 10% thinner than its predecessor with more rounded edges and a colourful OLED screen. Build quality is improved too, “with a move to stainless steel from the plastic case of the Charge 4”. It’s got a pretty healthy seven-day battery life, and performance isn’t too bad either – although GPS and heart rate accuracy isn’t much on its rivals from the likes of Garmin.