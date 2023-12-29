Bag a DAZZLING Boxing Day deal on our favourite all-round Fitbit
The stylish and capable Fitbit Charge 5 will cost you less than £100 in Amazon’s extended Boxing Day sale
Looking to step up your fitness game in the new year? You’re in luck: Fitbit’s Charge 5 fitness tracker is currently down to £99, a £20 discount on its average Amazon price of £119. One of our favourite of the brand’s trackers featured in our best Fitbit roundup, we gave it four stars out of five in our full Fitbit Charge 5 review. Read on to find out more about this offer.
A welcome upgrade on the Fitbit Charge 4, the Charge 5 is 10% thinner than its predecessor with more rounded edges and a colourful OLED screen. Build quality is improved too, “with a move to stainless steel from the plastic case of the Charge 4”. It’s got a pretty healthy seven-day battery life, and performance isn’t too bad either – although GPS and heart rate accuracy isn’t much on its rivals from the likes of Garmin.
That said, there are plenty of things the Charge 5 does right. As our reviewer says, Fitbit’s strengths “lie in being helpful to non-athletes looking to improve their daily fitness in a non-intimidating way. And, as ever, Fitbit does a fine job here, putting steps, active minutes and calorie burn front and centre.”
To this end, the Fitbit app is a great feature, providing a “brilliant sense of community and gentle competition”. With the Charge 5, you’ll also get a six-month free trial to Fitbit Premium.
When it launched at £170, the Charge 5 was a significant price increase on its predecessor (which launched at £130). Nevertheless, this is a great Boxing Day saving that takes the price down by a helpful £20 to just under the three-figure mark. So, if you find yourself won over by the Fitbit Charge 5, now’s the time to get your hands on one.