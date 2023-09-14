Square Online pricing: Website costs and plans, explained

Square Online pricing: Which Square Online plan should I consider?

With only three plans to choose from, and with one of those available for free, making a decision about which will work best for you is relatively easy. Below, we outline what each plan has to offer to help you make the right choice.

Square Online Free

If you want to trial Square Online, or want to get a small store set up in no time at all, then the Free option is a great starting point. Once you have built your basic site and it’s up and running, you can upgrade to a more advanced plan whenever you’re ready.

However, there’s no free custom domain name included and you can’t connect a domain name you already own – which isn’t a winning option if you’re trying to promote and establish a brand. You get only basic site layouts and design control, which might not be an issue if you’re not looking for anything fancy for the time-being. However, note that this plan lacks more advanced commerce features, is restricted with regards to online payment providers (there’s no PayPal, for example) and you get no access to any analytics tools.

READ NEXT: Best web hosts

Square Online Plus: £20/mth + VAT

Businesses that are still small scale but are looking to take more control over their brand and drive growth will likely find the Plus plan more suited to their needs. It provides a major upgrade over the Free plan for features; introducing custom domains, the ability to upload custom fonts and widgets, providing access to more catalogue, order and checkout options, plus analytics tools. However, you’ll still be paying the same online fees as the Free plan.

Square Online Premium: £64/mth + VAT

This has all the features of the Plus plan, but with the key difference being the fees that you pay for online card payments and to couriers. Reduced card payments are offered both inside and outside the UK – 40% less than Plus – and there are no in-house delivery fees, compared with 50p per order on the other plans. These additions make the Premium plan a terrific option for sites that have a high volume of sales. As a general guideline, if you’re selling more than 500 items a month, then Premium is likely to be a more cost-effective solution than Plus.