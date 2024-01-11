Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grill review: A kitchen multitasker with big ideas

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grill review: What do you get for the money?

While it might be more expensive than basic air fryer models, Tefal’s Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grill sits around the same price point as other two-drawer models, such as the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer. You won’t find any accessories in the box but there are a few recipes to get you started; for a wider selection, you’ll need to download the Tefal app.

Lack of extras aside, this Tefal air fryer packs in a number of attractive features. Most notable is its 8.3l capacity, which is split across two asymmetric drawers: one holds 5.2l, while the other accommodates 3.1l. Each works independently, which means that if you’re simply making a snack or a side dish, you can use the smaller drawer instead of having to heat up a large one. You can also use the two drawers at the same time to cook different foods at varying temperatures and duration, while the ability to sync them enables both to finish cooking at the same time.