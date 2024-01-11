Tefal Turbo Cuisine Multi Pressure Cooker review: One-pot perfection

Like most modern pressure cookers, the Tefal Turbo Cuisine is multi-functional, offering users 10 cooking modes: manual pressure cook, steam, rice, bake, slow cook/sous-vide, yoghurt maker/bread riser, stew, soup, sautée and porridge. And while the manual only offers barebones cooking advice, the Tefal app is replete with cooking guides and recipes tailored specifically to whichever cooking appliance you own.

If you’re looking for something a little bit more budget-friendly than the Turbo Cuisine, the Drew & Cole Pressure King (£46) is an option worth considering. It offers users eight functions, including modes for rice, steaming, sautéeing, and pasta, and while it may not be as slick as more expensive cookers, it gets the job done. But speaking of slick, if you want to examine options on the pricier end of the spectrum, our two favourite options are the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 (£220) and the Sage Fast Slow Pro (£200). The Ninja Foodi has two interchangeable lids, giving it the ability to function as an air fryer as well as a pressure cooker, while the Sage Fast Slow Pro boasts a gorgeous design and a range of settings that are simple enough for beginners to master, yet in-depth enough for advanced users to really enjoy.

