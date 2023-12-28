The GHD Helios hair dryer sees HEAD-TURNING discount in this Boxing Day deal

While the Helios might be getting on a bit now and has some stiff competition, it’s still one of the best hair dryers you can buy, especially when discounted to £143. The Helios has two power and two heat settings, plus a cool-shot button, and comes boxed with one concentrator nozzle. It’s also one of the most stylish hair dryers we’ve tested, whether you choose to buy it in the slick black and chrome version or the white and rose gold model – both of which are discounted at Lookfantastic.

Despite being a somewhat older model itself, the Helios is a significant step up from GHD’s previous hairdryers when it comes to performance. In our testing, this rocket of a dryer got hair from shower wet to dry in one minute and six seconds, with very little flyaway and frizz from a rough dry.