The GHD Helios hair dryer sees HEAD-TURNING discount in this Boxing Day deal
The GHD Helios hairdryer is still £16 cheaper in the Lookfantastic Boxing Day sale, bringing it down to just £143 from its original review price of £159. This discount sees a sought-after price drop on a quality hair dryer. In fact, in our full GHD Helios review, we gave the hair dryer a full five out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, making it a great all-rounder if you’re looking to splash out on a more premium product.
While the Helios might be getting on a bit now and has some stiff competition, it’s still one of the best hair dryers you can buy, especially when discounted to £143. The Helios has two power and two heat settings, plus a cool-shot button, and comes boxed with one concentrator nozzle. It’s also one of the most stylish hair dryers we’ve tested, whether you choose to buy it in the slick black and chrome version or the white and rose gold model – both of which are discounted at Lookfantastic.
Despite being a somewhat older model itself, the Helios is a significant step up from GHD’s previous hairdryers when it comes to performance. In our testing, this rocket of a dryer got hair from shower wet to dry in one minute and six seconds, with very little flyaway and frizz from a rough dry.
It’s also significantly quieter than its predecessors, bringing it down to a similar noise level as the original Dyson Supersonic. Add to this a lightweight, easy to hold design and you’ve got yourself a decent alternative to the ultra-high-end models. The only drawback our reviewer found? The cool-shot temperature doesn’t vastly differ from the dryer’s coolest temperature setting, which is something to consider if you’re a fan of an icy-cold cool shot.
The GHD Helios is a fantastic alternative if you’re after something more professional but can’t quite bring yourself to buy the eye-wateringly expensive Dyson model, especially at its discounted Boxing Day price of £143. So if you want to save yourself £16, act fast, as this deal won’t hang around for much longer.