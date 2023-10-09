The Kindle Oasis is on offer RIGHT NOW and this is why I think you should buy one

The Kindle Oasis is the best Kindle you can buy right now at a seriously tempting price

Everyone seems to read e-books on their phones these days but, if you read a lot, you should probably switch to a Kindle e-reader and there’s no better Kindle than the superlative Kindle Oasis, which Amazon currently has on offer at £180, reduced from its normal price of £230.

To be fair, you don’t have to spend this much on a Kindle if you don’t want to. Amazon is currently discounting the regular Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. However, the Kindle Oasis is the Kindle I would spend my money on (you can read my five star Best Buy review here) because it turns reading into an infinitely more pleasurable experience than its more plasticky counterparts.

Its slim, aluminium chassis is something that’s simply a joy to pick up and hold with a silky feeling to the rear and a smooth matte touchscreen that defeats glare at the front.

Its light weight means you can read for hours without getting tired wrists or hands and its warm, orangey screen light means reading is much easier on the eyes when reading in dim conditions than the cold white light of the other Kindles.

Not only that, but this is also a great ebook reader for those folk who like reading in the bath or by the pool thanks to its IPX8 water resistance rating. And, take note ereader luddites: this is also the only Kindle with physical page turn buttons. I find myself using these more often than the touchscreen simply because they sit under the thumb so comfortably.

Couple all of those reasons with a super-sharp 3ooppi 7in touch-enabled E-ink display, USB-C charging and audiobook compatibility via Bluetooth and you have what is the ultimate reading machine.

In short, I think the Kindle Oasis is worth every penny of its usual £230 asking price. At £180 it’s a steal and, if you’re in the market for an ebook reader today – for yourself or as a gift for anyone else – you should absolutely snap one up.

