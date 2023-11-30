Best LEGO deals 2023: Top savings on LEGO sets right now
The best LEGO deals are constantly changing, so you want to get in there fast when you see them. Especially since LEGO can be quite expensive – particularly for the licensed sets like Star Wars or Harry Potter – when the price is low, you need to snap them up.
LEGO is a timeless toy that holds its value well. It’s hugely collectable, with a dedicated following, so LEGO is rarely seen on sale because, quite simply, it doesn’t need to be. This up-to-date collection of recommendations makes a handy, if not downright essential, pitstop if you’re looking to buy LEGO, whether it’s for yourself, or as a present for someone else.
This roundup covers a range of LEGO deals, including sets for adults and sets for kids, licensed sets as well as LEGO series like City and Icons. So, whether you’re new to LEGO or a full-blown master builder, this page will have a deal you’ll want to take advantage of.
Without further ado, let’s get looking at the juiciest LEGO offers at the moment.
The best LEGO deals and discounts in 2023
1. LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker [75288]: Best Star Wars LEGO deal
Price: RRP £328; now £192 | View deal at Amazon
Suitable for those aged 10 and up, this is a great all-rounder for budding builders and Star Wars fans. It comes with six minifigures, including Luke Skywalker, as well as fold-out panels, spring-loaded shooters, and a speeder bike stowed inside. This AT-AT offers plenty of play opportunities once built or will look great on display.
With more than 50 per cent off, get it while you can as this set might be retired soon.
Key features – Ages: 10+; Number of pieces: 1,267
LEGO 75288 Star Wars AT-AT Walker Building Toy, 40th Anniversary Collectible Figure Set, Gift Idea for Kids, Boys & Girls, Room Décor with 6 Minifigures
2. LEGO Classic Creative Suitcase [10713]: Best LEGO deal for beginners
Price: RRP £40; now £14 | View deal at Amazon
These free-play sets are ideal for kids who are just starting out on their LEGO journey, and this one is an absolute steal with 65 per cent off. Suitable from the age of four and including 213 pieces, this set will build great foundations for your LEGO skills (pun intended).
It comes in a sturdy brightly colour suitcase, which makes it great for taking out and about with you if you’re travelling or just going on a day trip with the family. Inside the case, there’s an ingenious adjustable brick organiser, so you don’t have to have all the bits loose and in disarray.
Key features – Ages: 4+; Number of pieces: 213
LEGO 10713 Classic Creative Suitcase, Toy Storage Case With Fun Colourful Building Bricks, Gifts 4 Plus Year Old Kids, Boys & Girls
3. LEGO Icons Real Madrid – Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Set [10299]: Best LEGO deal for adults
Price: RRP £345; now £276 | View deal at Argos
Definitely a set for dedicated LEGO fans, this is a great option that’s currently exclusive to Argos. It has a whopping 5,876 pieces and has been designed with the intention of displaying it after you’ve completed the build – you can even buy a display case or LED lights that you can install to really show it off.
Football followers, particularly Real Madrid fans, are going to be delighted with this scaled-down Santiago Bernabeú Stadium. It features architectural details of the real stadium, along with scoreboards and the club logo. If you want to admire your handiwork close up then, once built, the stadium splits in half and the roof lifts off to give you a better view.
Key features – Ages: 18+; Number of pieces: 5,876
4. LEGO City Police Mobile Command Truck [60315]: Best LEGO City deal
Price: RRP £40; now £26 | View deal at Ocado
LEGO City is one of the classic LEGO series and, as it’s suitable for six years and up, it’s a great first series to get younger builders into. Since it’s been designed for a younger target audience, this set is fully playable and – with three minifigures from the Lego City Adventures TV series, a police pickup truck and trailer (with a jail cell inside), a quad bike, a drone and a tractor – should keep kids engaged in imaginative play for hours. A particularly cute feature is the egg-splat launcher on the tractor’s trailer.
This set is currently an absolute bargain but it’s another set that might be retired soon, so grab it quickly.
Key features – Ages: 6+; Number of pieces: 436