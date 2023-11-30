Best LEGO deals 2023: Top savings on LEGO sets right now

The best LEGO deals are constantly changing, so you want to get in there fast when you see them. Especially since LEGO can be quite expensive – particularly for the licensed sets like Star Wars or Harry Potter – when the price is low, you need to snap them up.

LEGO is a timeless toy that holds its value well. It’s hugely collectable, with a dedicated following, so LEGO is rarely seen on sale because, quite simply, it doesn’t need to be. This up-to-date collection of recommendations makes a handy, if not downright essential, pitstop if you’re looking to buy LEGO, whether it’s for yourself, or as a present for someone else.

This roundup covers a range of LEGO deals, including sets for adults and sets for kids, licensed sets as well as LEGO series like City and Icons. So, whether you’re new to LEGO or a full-blown master builder, this page will have a deal you’ll want to take advantage of.

Without further ado, let’s get looking at the juiciest LEGO offers at the moment.