Best Lego sets for adults 2024: Become a master model builder with our top picks

Lego produces sets under the themes of entertainment, art, design and music, travel, science and tech, vehicles and sports & games. Within these themes are a plethora of sets to choose from. There are even builds to display at weddings, including a flower bouquet.

What do you do with Lego after you’ve built it?

Lego sets for adults are designed to be shown off. Some people display them on their shelves, others go further and buy display cabinets. If that’s not for you, you can break down the set and store it for another day of building.

How we test Lego sets for adults

We spent a month putting together Lego sets for adults, spending many a day and evening building to our heart’s content. All sets were built with co-testers so we could collect opinions depending on different interests.

We looked at how much we enjoyed each build, trying as much as possible not to let personal interest dictate our results. We also assessed the complexity of the build and the variety of ‘jobs’ – we wanted something fun that wasn’t too repetitive. And, of course, we considered how exciting the end product was. Did we want to display it in our homes? Was it just something we could look at or could we engage with it after the building fun had finished?

