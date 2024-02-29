Best Lego Star Wars sets 2024: Building your best-loved characters, spacecrafts and more

Those of a younger age will likely enjoy Lego builds they can play with afterwards, whereas some of the bigger Lego Star Wars sets are heavy and enormous, and better for display rather than as a play experience.

Are all Lego Star Wars sets available all of the time?

Lego doesn’t keep all of its released sets in stock all of the time; it retires sets to make way for new Lego sets. Checkout which sets Lego is retiring soon on Lego’s website, so you can perhaps pick up a favourite before it’s gone.

Are Lego Star Wars sets worth the money?

Lego is an investment, for sure – those price tags can be hefty. But the sets are incredibly well made and designed, and are official licensed merchandise from the film. Only you can decide whether you feel a set is worth the money. However, there are often Lego deals to be snapped up, too.

Happily, Lego holds its value well, with one study showing that Lego is a better investment than gold. For those who wish to resell their Lego, there’s a healthy second-hand market… if you can bear to part with your sets, that is.

How we test Lego Star Wars sets

To ensure that our readers are able to get reliable, unbiased insights before making a purchase, we’ve tested every single one of the sets below. Our rigorous testing methods are designed to delve into products’ performance and, in this case, to evaluate the fun experience while building, as well as the end result.

To find the newest and coolest Lego Star Wars sets, we started building ourselves and recruited some fellow builders, too. Where appropriate, we asked an avid junior Lego builder to have a go – with and without our support. This hands-on assessment enabled us to evaluate the pros and cons of each set.