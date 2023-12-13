The best new Lego sets for kids and adults in 2023

You may also want to consider the age suitability of the set. If a set is marked for a younger audience, it can still be enjoyed by older builders. The age is just an indication of the difficulty of the build. However, if you’re buying for someone younger than the recommended age, keep in mind that it may require adult supervision.

The size of the Lego set is another important consideration, and the dimensions will guide you here. If you’re displaying the end model, ensure you have the space for it. Some sets are epic, and you’ll need room to spread out to look for the pieces. The more pieces in the set, the more space you’ll need during the build.

What types of Lego sets are there?

Lego sets are sorted into different themes, from licensed sets such as Disney’s Frozen and Star Wars to their own themes, including Ninjago, Technics, Ideas and Friends. Within these themes are stacks of sets to choose from. You might be a dedicated follower of one theme, or you might wish to explore and try different themes.

How we test new Lego sets

We understand that you want in-depth, authentic reviews on which to base your important Lego-buying decision. That’s why we spent a month putting together Lego sets to see if they were worthy of the cut. We recruited participants of different ages to test and assess how enjoyable the build was and the look of the end model. The result should be something fun to display or play with (or both).

