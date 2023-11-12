This Black Friday Lego deal is PERFECT for Star Wars fans
This Black Friday, you can live out your Tatooine dreams and bag the Mos Eisley Cantina Lego set for far less
John Lewis is serving up an irresistible Black Friday deal for Lego and Star Wars enthusiasts: the Lego Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina set is now available for just £259, down from its original price of £345. This set is a must-have for fans, offering not only a significant saving but also a chance to immerse in the more dangerous side of the Star Wars universe through Lego’s creative brilliance.
The Mos Eisley Cantina set is an expansive and detailed model, consisting of 3,187 pieces. When fully assembled, it measures an impressive 52 x 58 x 19cm (WDH), making it a standout display piece. This set is not just about its size: it’s about replicating one of the saga’s most iconic locales with incredible accuracy and attention to detail. For full immersion, why not have the Cantina Band (who are also included in Lego form) playing in the background as you’re building it?
Included in this set are 21 different Lego characters, including fan-favourites such as Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO and Obi-Wan Kenobi, along with other intriguing characters from the Mos Eisley Cantina scene, such as Greedo, Garindan and Ponda Baba. This diverse array of characters adds depth to the set, allowing for reenactment of one of the most famous scenes across all of the Star Wars films.
At £259, the Lego Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina set represents an excellent opportunity for collectors and fans. Whether you’re a seasoned Lego builder, a Star Wars aficionado or both, this set promises hours of engaging construction and play, with a beautiful and intricate model as the end result.
As always with out-of-this-world Black Friday deals, make sure you get in there as soon as possible if you want to embark on a building adventure in a galaxy far, far away.