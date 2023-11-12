This Black Friday Lego deal is PERFECT for Star Wars fans

Included in this set are 21 different Lego characters, including fan-favourites such as Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO and Obi-Wan Kenobi, along with other intriguing characters from the Mos Eisley Cantina scene, such as Greedo, Garindan and Ponda Baba. This diverse array of characters adds depth to the set, allowing for reenactment of one of the most famous scenes across all of the Star Wars films.

At £259, the Lego Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina set represents an excellent opportunity for collectors and fans. Whether you’re a seasoned Lego builder, a Star Wars aficionado or both, this set promises hours of engaging construction and play, with a beautiful and intricate model as the end result.