This Black Friday Lego deal is PERFECT for Star Wars fans

Included in this set are Lego minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and General Dodonna – each with their own weapons, including Luke’s iconic lightsaber – offering you the chance to reenact memorable scenes from the Star Wars saga, or create new adventures.

Designed to accommodate builders of all skill levels, the set comes with step-by-step, illustrated instructions to ensure that even young, first-time builders can assemble the X-wing with Jedi-like confidence, making the building process as enjoyable as playtime.

Although it’s targeted at children aged nine and older, this Lego Star Wars X-wing is an ideal birthday gift, Christmas present, or a treat for any occasion, that won’t just appeal to kids, but to adult Star Wars fans and Lego enthusiasts too.