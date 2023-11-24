This Black Friday Lego deal is PERFECT for Star Wars fans
This brilliant Lego set of Luke Skywalker's X-Wing from Star Wars has fallen to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
The Force is strong this Black Friday, with an incredible deal for Star Wars fans: this Lego set of Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing is now at its lowest price ever: just £30, down from the usual £38. This Lego set brings the iconic X-wing Fighter – a staple of the classic Star Wars trilogy – to life in brick form, perfect for kids and collectors alike.
The model features an opening cockpit for the Luke Skywalker minifigure and a special space for the R2-D2 droid figure, both included in the set. The X-wing’s wings can switch to attack position, true to its film counterpart, at the press of a button, adding an interactive element to the build. Additionally, the set boasts retractable landing gear and two spring-loaded shooters, further enhancing the play experience.
Included in this set are Lego minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and General Dodonna – each with their own weapons, including Luke’s iconic lightsaber – offering you the chance to reenact memorable scenes from the Star Wars saga, or create new adventures.
Designed to accommodate builders of all skill levels, the set comes with step-by-step, illustrated instructions to ensure that even young, first-time builders can assemble the X-wing with Jedi-like confidence, making the building process as enjoyable as playtime.
Although it’s targeted at children aged nine and older, this Lego Star Wars X-wing is an ideal birthday gift, Christmas present, or a treat for any occasion, that won’t just appeal to kids, but to adult Star Wars fans and Lego enthusiasts too.
This Black Friday deal offers an excellent opportunity to own a piece of Star Wars history at an affordable and enticing price. It’s an essential purchase for those looking to expand their Lego galaxy, or introduce the younger generation to the timeless appeal of Star Wars, and with its rich details, playable features, and iconic characters, the Lego Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter set is sure to bring hours of enjoyment and a touch of intergalactic adventure to any home.