Best mosquito repellent: The best natural, DEET, DEET-free and plug-in insect repellents

What’s the one thing that’s most likely to spoil a sunny holiday above anything else? Mosquito bites. Not only can the resultant itching drive you crazy and leave you covered in nasty, red-coloured bites, but they can come with more serious risks too. For instance, in tropical parts of the world, mosquitoes can carry diseases such as dengue, West Nile virus, malaria and yellow fever. In such cases, you’ll want to avoid mosquitoes at all costs.

There are all sorts of weird and not-terribly-wonderful deterrents out there – we’ve heard of everything from leaving out jars of soap to eating lots of spicy food – but if you really want to ward off these buzzing pests, you’re definitely best off investing in a decent mosquito repellent. With options including everything from sprays to bracelets and stick-on patches to plug-in defences, this guide will help you pick the right repellent for you.

How to choose the best mosquito repellent

When do I need mosquito repellent?

If you’re in, or travelling to, a country with a temperate climate or warmer, then you’re likely to encounter mosquitoes. And yes, this includes the UK, where there are 30 native species. They need water in order to thrive: some species prefer clean and fresh water; some stagnant and polluted water. You can find them by ponds, marshes, rivers, swamps, lakes and pretty much any source of water – they tend to come out of their nests at night when the air is cooler.

If you’re travelling to a tropical or subtropical country, you should consult the UK government’s advice and guidance webpage to see if you are at risk of encountering disease-carrying mosquitoes.

What types of mosquito repellents are there?

Mosquito repellents can come in sprays, aerosols, or salves and lotions that you can apply directly to your skin. But due to the unpleasant smell that some products give off, they’re not particularly pleasant to wear. (There’s also some contention surrounding the ingredient DEET, which we’ll unpack in the next section.) Some repellents come in wristband form; others on patches that you can stick to both your skin and your clothes. There are also electronic devices that you can plug into the mains to ward off the insects at night. We include one of each type in our roundup below.

Are there any risks associated with mosquito repellents?

The most effective and long-standing chemical used in mosquito repellents is N,N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide, better known as DEET. The US Army has been issuing it to its troops since the 1940s. In recent decades, there have been a few medical reports suggesting there are links between DEET and health problems, but ultimately none of them has been substantiated.

Much of DEET’s bad rep, we would say, is due to a general disinclination towards using chemical products right now, which isn’t helped by its unpleasant smell. We’ve included all-natural alternatives below, but if you really want to keep mosquitoes away, DEET remains the best choice.

The best mosquito repellents to buy

1. Pyramid Trek 50 Insect: Best DEET mosquito repellent

Price: £9 (60ml) | Buy now from Amazon



DEET’s reputation has suffered in recent decades, and many repellents now boast of their DEET-free credentials. But if you want to guarantee yourself as much protection as possible against the mozzies, then frankly nothing beats it. Each squirt from this product will last a solid six hours before you’ll need to re-apply. Like most DEET-based sprays, it gives off a very distinct odour. But even if it’s one that you dislike, here’s the good news: the mosquitoes dislike it even more.

2. Incognito Insect Repellent Spray: Best natural and child-friendly mosquito repellent

Price: £12 | Buy now from Holland & Barrett



DEET-based formulas might be effective, but they’re simply not suitable for smaller kids. If you’d prefer an all-natural mosquito repellent that’s also suitable for little ones, take a look at this spray from Incognito. The company has revealed very little about its formula, but it’s totally free of DEET and Picaridin (another chemical often used in repellents). It doesn’t seem to work for absolutely everyone, but it lasts for five hours and is approved by the Vegan Society.

3. Theye: Best mosquito repellent bracelet

Price: From £3 | Buy now from Amazon



Keen to keep all those sprayable repellents away from your skin? Invest in a mosquito repellent bracelet from Theye. Granted, it’s not a one-off purchase: these silicone bands last for two weeks before you’ll need to use another. But that’s probably the perfect length of time for most holidaymakers, and those looking for a natural repellent will be pleased to hear it uses oil of lemon eucalyptus as its main ingredient. It comes in a range of colours, too, so you can make it something of a style statement.

4. VIE Patch Anti Mosquito 20 Patches: Best insect repellent patch

Price: £14 | Buy now from Amazon



These mini patches from VIE offer an alternative to spray-on repellents – rather than dousing yourself in a spray, you simply stick them to a hairless area of your skin or on your clothes. (The fact that they're colourless and see-through means you can wear them with discretion, so you won't look too weird while sunbathing on the beach.) Again, these are 100% DEET-free, using thiamin as their primary active ingredient, and they will protect against not just mosquitoes but midges, no-see-ums, gnats, ticks and sandflies. Patches last for 36 hours, and this 20-pack is marketed as offering a four-week supply, although that really depends on how many people will be using them.

5. Go Travel Electric Mosquito Killer: Best electronic mosquito repellent

Price: £12 | Buy now from Amazon



Simply plug Go Travel’s electric insect repellent into the mains and it promises to keep your room mosquito-free for up to 20 days. It diffuses mosquito repellent from replaceable tablets, and these cost around £6 for a pack of 30. Of course, this isn’t so useful if you’re camping or you’re out and about, or if you’re staying somewhere without access to mains electricity, but it’s a great way of keeping those little buzzing pests out of your apartment or hotel room. Our suggestion? Buy this along with another product on this list to provide protection when you’re away from a mains socket.

6. Jungle Formula Plug-In: Best plug-in diffuser to keep mosquitoes out of your bedroom

Price: £11 (35ml) | Buy now from Boots



The Jungle Formula brand makes all kinds of mosquito repellent lotions and sprays, but this diffuser is particularly effective and easy to use. Its odour-free prallethrin insecticide vapour kills and wards off mosquitoes, midges and other small flying insects for up to 450 hours. So if you switch it on for 10 hours every night, it'll be a month and a half before you need to buy another 35ml refill. You get one bottle in this box, along with the diffuser. That's more than enough to see you through a holiday in a bug-friendly climate, or through a balmy period of summer.

The main downside, as you'll notice from the photo, is that the unit has a two-pin plug, as it’s primarily designed for Europe and other holiday destinations. So to use it in the UK, you'll need a 2-pin plug adapter. And while prallethrin is safe for pets and kids, the makers advise that pregnant women should steer clear.

7. Lifesystems Expedition Plus: Strongest DEET mosquito repellent

Price: £10 (100ml) | Buy now from Amazon



Extreme times call for extreme measures. If you suffer a bad reaction from insect bites, or you're heading for a location affected by malaria, encephalitis, dengue and yellow fever, this may be the one product that works to keep the biters at bay. Its whopping 95% DEET concentration means this 100ml pump spray is not suitable for children, and boy does it stink at first. However, it’s extremely powerful and extremely long-lasting. Each application lasts more than 10 hours, and won't be affected by sweat or sun cream (which you should apply first).

Buyers rave about Lifesystems Expedition Plus. However, several buyers warn that the spray can cause some colour transfer from fabrics, and can even melt plastic. Lifesystems also makes gentler DEET-free formulas, if you'd rather avoid the contentious chemical.