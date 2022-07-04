Best all-inclusive resorts 2022: Holiday destinations for adventure and relaxation

Holiday season is upon us, and while camping, a week at an Airbnb or a few nights at a boutique joint all have their merits, there’s nothing like an all-inclusive resort for you to fully kick back and relax in. Whether you’ll be travelling solo, are looking for a couples’ trip or will have the kids in tow, not having to overthink your spending is a luxury that won’t go amiss.

Before you book, it’s worth asking yourself some all-important questions. What size resort are you looking for? Do you mind staying in a beachside behemoth, or are you after a more compact, boutique resort? Are you happy with buffet food, or would you like to indulge in à la carte? If you have children, are they relatively self-sufficient when it comes to poolside entertainment, or would they (and you) benefit from a kids’ club?

We’ve rounded up the best all-inclusive resorts that you can visit now in locations all over the world, offering a range of USPs, including boutique-feel, family friendliness, value for money and sheer indulgence. Read on for our selection of escapist paradises – and how to pick the right one for you.

Best all-inclusive resorts: At a glance

How to choose the best all-inclusive resort for you

What does “all-inclusive” really mean?

The term “all-inclusive” can be a tad misleading. It rarely means everything under the sun is free once you step inside the hallowed walls of the resort. Rather, the bulk of the holiday is paid for up front, including board, meals, snacks, drinks and many activities, with guests having only to pay for bonus extras, such as motorised watersports, premium alcoholic beverages and babysitting services.

When booking an all-inclusive resort, it can be tricky to navigate the fine print. It’s worth considering the following factors before booking, and enquiring with the resort to see if your particular wants and needs can be catered to.

Best all inclusive resorts: Food and beverages

Food in all-inclusive resorts is usually served buffet-style, with multiple courses and cuisines from around the world on offer. The benefit here is range and immediacy – just serve yourself a smorgasbord of dishes, take a seat and tuck in. However, for those who fancy a more unique or finely crafted dish – not to mention accompanying table service – you’ll want to check whether à la carte meals are available and included in the price of the holiday. If not, look at the prices of on-site restaurants or neighbouring establishments; you don’t want to be surprised by sky-high prices if you opt out of the buffet one evening.

Similarly, it’s common for all-inclusive resorts to include all non-alcoholic drinks, and even some alcohol drinks on top of that. Guests usually have to pay extra for premium alcoholic drinks such as cocktails and top-shelf spirits. If you’re someone who enjoys a rum punch or three on the sun lounger, find out whether alcohol – and if so, which alcohol – is included in your bill, to avoid a hefty bar tab at the end of the week.

Best all-inclusive resorts: Activities

Another big consideration is the range of activities on offer, and whether – and how much – you’ll be charged for them. Many all-inclusive resorts offer swimming pools, often several, for guests to enjoy for free, with additional charges for things such as jet-skiing, tennis or scuba-diving. If you’re someone who enjoys reclining poolside with a paperback, this type of pared-back package is right for you, so you don’t end up paying for services you’re not actually using.

However, for the adventure fiends and adrenaline junkies out there, look for an all-inclusive resort where at least some activities are included. Whether it’s kite-surfing or macramé that takes your fancy, it makes a real difference knowing you’ve got a set amount of activities included in the price of your stay. Rare gems will have unlimited watersports included, and are often a great way of immersing yourself in the nature surrounding the resort.

Best all-inclusive resorts: Tips

Another thing to consider is whether tips are included in the price of your stay, or whether you should have cash handy for when the moment presents itself. Frequently, the resort rate includes a daily service charge which covers tips for everyone from the concierge to the bartenders. However, this varies from resort to resort, and notably from country to country, so be sure to check the policy or custom wherever you’re staying.

The best all-inclusive resorts in 2022

1. Sundia Exclusive by Liberty, Fethiye, Turkey: The best boutique-feel all-inclusive resort

Sundia by Liberty is that rare breed of all-inclusive hotel, one with the look and feel of a smaller, boutique joint. This charming hotel on the southwestern coast of Turkey – the nearest airport is Dalaman – is kitted out with plants and colourful artworks. Despite its relatively compact size, there are six restaurants and bars on-site, including seasonal produce-led Blue Restaurant, which enjoys sea views and serves Ottoman, Turkish and international cuisines; Dia Teras à la carte Italian restaurant for fresh fish and more; plus The Vertex, for quaffing cocktails while taking in the panoramic sunset view. If you want to spend your time strolling rather than scoffing, then the beach is a mere minute’s walk away – perfect for a sunset meander.

Prices start at £1,805 for a week in August, based on a couple sharing a small double room with a balcony. The price includes all meals and selected beverages.

Key specs – Wi-fi? Yes; Family-friendly? Yes; Disabled facilities? Yes; Swimming pool(s)? Yes; Spa? Yes

2. Bahia Principe Fantasia, Tenerife, Spain: The best all-inclusive resort for kids

This hotel is every child’s dreamland. With a fairytale castle to rival Disneyland Paris, and an assortment of pools in which to cool off, your little ’uns will tire themselves out in no time, leaving you free to relax with a glass of wine and a good book on the balcony. Included in the price are plenty of food options, as well as drinks. While the resort doesn’t have a private beach, a one-mile walk along the seafront leads you to the local town, where you can avail yourself of multiple restaurants.

The real clincher for this hotel – other than the aforementioned castle – is the delightful service. Staff are particularly child-friendly, displaying patience by the bucket-load, which is great for those times your tots need coaxing into the kids’ clubs activities. If you’re worried about getting some respite from your family, don’t be – there’s an adults-only pool on offer, a spa with a hydrotherapy area, and a well-kitted-out gym.

Prices for a week in September start at £2,317, based on a family of four – including two under-10s – sharing one all-inclusive Family Master Suite.

Key specs – Wi-fi? Yes; Family-friendly? Yes; Disabled facilities? Yes; Swimming pool(s)? Yes; Spa? Yes

3. Jade Mountain, St Lucia: The best all-inclusive resort for sheer luxury

If you’re looking for pure, unadulterated indulgence in a James Bond-esque setting, look no further than Jade Mountain on the Caribbean island of St Lucia. This all-inclusive oasis boasts views of both the iconic Petit and Gros Piton mountains, and you can take in the Jurassic Park-style beauty from one of its many infinity pools. This isn’t a cookie-cutter paradisiacal resort, however: Jade Mountain’s uniquely colourful and contemporary design makes it stand out from the crowd.

There are 600 acres of tropical gardens to enjoy on-site (no, that isn’t an errant extra zero), with plenty of nature to soak up. The Jade Mountain Club is open for breakfast, lunch or dinner, with a menu conjured by James Beard award-winning chef Allen Susser – widely credited as one of the inventors of New World Cuisine (a fusion of North and South American and Caribbean flavours). The romantic Celestial Terrace, meanwhile, is a dreamy setting for a cocktail. Rooms are appropriately named “sanctuaries”. If the shoe fits…

Prices start at £9,080 per person for a week in November, based on two sharing an all-inclusive Sun Sanctuary room with private pool (additional charges for snorkelling and diving).

Key specs – Wi-fi? Yes; Family-friendly? Children aged 16+ only; Disabled facilities? Limited; Swimming pool(s)? Yes; Spa? Yes

4. Michelangelo Resort & Spa, Kos, Greece: The best-value all-inclusive resort

This Grecian oasis on the southeastern island of Kos is not only breathtakingly beautiful – there are five swimming pools, including one infinity pool overlooking the glistening Aegean sea – but it’s a fantastic all-rounder. For spa-heads, there’s an indoor heated pool, a sauna and a steam room, with a host of massage treatments available. For partygoers, there are three bars, including a pool bar and a beach bar – and if you still have energy in the tank, there’s Kos Town, replete with bars and clubs, a mere 10-minute bus ride away. There’s even a kids’ pool for those with tots in tow, but don’t be fooled – this pared-down, ultramodern hotel doesn’t scrimp on refined elegance. Fitness fanatics, meanwhile, will enjoy the use of the tennis and basketball courts, plus mini football and a fitness centre.

While it isn’t a budget destination per se, the value this resort offers is phenomenal – you get five-star service and surroundings for three-star prices. Prices for a week in September start at £1,240 based on two people sharing – that equates to £88 per head per night. It isn’t strictly all-inclusive, but all the important bits are included, namely breakfast and dinner, and for lunch you can wander down to the selection of tavernas in Agios Fokas.

Prices start at £1,784 for a week in August based on two sharing a Double Room with Sea Side View. Breakfast and dinner included.

Key specs – Wi-fi? Yes; Family-friendly? Yes; Disabled facilities? Yes; Swimming pool(s)? Yes; Spa? Yes

