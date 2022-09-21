Best hotels in Liverpool 2022: Where to stay in the cultural hotspot

The magnificent port city of Liverpool is known as a hotbed of British culture. Whether it’s the Beatles, the city’s regal architecture or its maritime ecosystem, Liverpool’s rich history has long fascinated domestic and international tourists alike. While Liverpool is the tenth largest city in England, it’s the fifth most visited – with good reason.

There are ample galleries and museums to visit, the waterfront Museum of Liverpool being a good place to start for an overview of the city’s historical roots. Pop aficionados, meanwhile, will enjoy a meander through The Beatles Story, which takes you on a chronological journey through the foursome’s meteoric rise. The Merseyside Maritime Museum takes a well-researched and extensive look at Liverpool’s seafaring history, including the legacy of the slave trade.

When the weather is nice, tourists can enjoy an amble around Liverpool’s many open spaces, including the majestic Royal Albert Dock and the grounds of Liverpool Cathedral, or consider paying homage to John, Paul, George and Ringo at the iconic Beatles statue. The city is also home to world-renowned football clubs Liverpool FC and Everton FC – sports fans might enjoy catching a game.

If you want to explore the musical, maritime city that was crowned European Capital of Culture in 2008 (with Norway’s Stavanger), read on for our pick of the best hotels in Liverpool.

The best hotels in Liverpool in 2022

1. The best overall hotel in Liverpool: Innside by Melia

The Liverpool branch of well-loved chain Innside by Melia opened to rave reviews in September 2021, offering guests a taste of modern, affordable luxury. This new hotel is centrally located, a five-minute walk from Liverpool Town Hall and an eight-minute stroll from establishments such as the Cavern Club and The Alchemist.

Guests can start their evenings at the 360 Sky Bar by Gino D’Acampo, where they can enjoy tunes from local resident DJs and panoramic views of the port city. The renowned Italian chef has also put his name to the hotel’s in-house restaurant, Gino D’Acampo Old Hall, which serves a spread of fresh Italian-inspired fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Sparkling wine fans will be delighted to hear that the restaurant offers the largest selection of Franciacorta (bubbles from the Lombardy region) in the UK.

To counter all that eating and drinking, there’s a well-appointed fitness centre on site, with equipment for both cardio and strength training. Unusually for hotels, the gym’s not confined to the basement, so you can bask in natural light as you work out.

Key details – Wi-fi? Yes; Family-friendly? Yes; Disabled facilities? Yes; Swimming pool? No; Spa? No

2. The best waterside hotel in Liverpool: Titanic Hotel

Sitting aside Stanley Dock, the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool offers some of the most spacious rooms in the city. Its interior is characterful, with industrial-style fittings and smart, airy rooms, with beds decked with Egyptian cotton. The Titanic also boasts an excellent wellness centre, while in the cavernous, exposed-brick spa you’ll find a serenely lit swimming pool.

One thing that sets the Titanic Hotel apart is its supremely helpful staff, whose friendliness puts guests immediately at ease. While the hotel isn’t directly in the city centre, it’s a five-minute drive or a half-hour walk from attractions such as the Cavern Club (birthplace of the Beatles) and the Royal Albert Dock.

Key details – Wi-fi? Yes; Family-friendly? Yes; Disabled facilities? Yes; Swimming pool? Yes; Spa? Yes

3. The best value hotel in Liverpool: The Resident

While it’s not the cheapest hotel in Liverpool, The Resident combines class and charm with an affordable price tag.

The exposed-brick walls of the historical, industrial building that houses The Resident are studded with large windows, flooding the interior with natural light. The overall look and feel is similar to luxury warehouse apartments seen in the Meatpacking District of New York.

Standard double rooms are equipped with private kitchenettes and filtered water taps, perfect for whipping up a snack and staying hydrated before you go pacing the streets of the history-rich city. The Resident is mere minutes from Liverpool’s Chinatown, supposedly the first of its kind to appear in Europe.

Key details – Wi-fi? Yes; Family-friendly? Yes; Disabled facilities? Yes; Swimming pool? No; Spa? No

4. The best novelty hotel in Liverpool: Hard Days Night

Nestled in the birthplace of the Beatles, the aptly named Hard Days Night hotel boasts 110 individually designed rooms and a range of suites. Well-appointed rooms are adorned with Beatles-inspired artwork and some are peppered with books dedicated to the famous foursome. Real Beatles aficionados stay in the luxurious Sir Paul McCartney or John Lennon suites, the latter of which boasts opulent views of the city.

While the hotel is an homage to the Beatles, it never veers into gimmicky. You won’t see gaudy cut-outs or be served Ringo Starr latte art. Even if you’re not a Beatles mega fan, this colourful, charming, centrally located hotel (Hard Days Night is a ten-minute stroll from the Royal Albert Dock, the Tate Liverpool and the Merseyside Maritime Museum) is a fantastic place to stay.

Key details – Wi-fi? Yes; Family-friendly? Yes; Disabled facilities? Yes; Swimming pool? No; Spa? No

5. The best boutique hotel in Liverpool: 2 Blackburne Terrace

This tasteful boutique hotel is situated in Liverpool’s historic Georgian Quarter, a stroll away from some of Liverpool’s best restaurants and galleries. On the outside, it’s a smart Georgian townhouse straight from a film set, while the inside is equal parts elegant and plush: think luxurious sheets, silk drapes, velvet sofas and free-standing bath tubs (in some rooms).

What really sets 2 Blackburne Terrace apart is the attention to detail; guests rave about the small things, from the artwork adorning the walls to the ginger biscuits. Rooms are quiet and offer tranquillity among the hubbub of life in the bustling city centre, making 2 Blackburne Terrace an ideal option for couples. The price of a night’s stay includes breakfast, but there’s a two-night minimum stay on weekends.

Key details – Wi-fi? Yes; Family-friendly? 11+; Disabled facilities? No; Swimming pool? No; Spa? No

