Best luxury hotels in London 2023: Treat yourself to an opulent night’s sleep

The UK’s capital city is full of iconic buildings, endless history, unique culture, and amazing dining and shopping options. There’s so much to see and do that, if you don’t live nearby, you will want to stay for a few nights. As you can imagine, London has hotels to suit every budget, but for that special treat why not consider booking one of our luxury hotel suggestions?

We’ve picked the best luxury hotels in London, offering a range of facilities, beautifully appointed rooms, and great dining experiences. They’re also spread out in different areas of the city.

Not sure where to start looking, or want to know a bit more about what to expect in a luxury hotel? Have a look at our guide below. Alternatively, you can scroll straight down to read more about our choice of hotels.

Best luxury hotels in London: At a glance

Best overall: The Landmark

Best for classic luxury: The Savoy

Best boutique hotel: Dukes

How to choose the best luxury hotel in London for you

London does luxury hotels better than any other city, but how do you choose the right one to stay in? If you’re planning a special treat in our capital city, you don’t want to pick the wrong hotel. So here are some things to consider.

Areas of London

London is huge and there are many places that you could stay, but we’ve concentrated on hotels around Central London, all located in vibrant areas with lots to do:

Mayfair – Bordered by Hyde Park, Bond Street, Piccadilly, and the edge of Soho, Mayfair is full of Georgian townhouses, expensive shops, and high-end dining. Head to Saville Row for a bespoke suit, visit the modern art galleries on Cork Street, or simply take a stroll into Hyde Park with a picnic.

Soho – Seedy Soho has gone upmarket in recent years, with a host of trendy bars and hotels to try out. It’s still the part of London where ‘anything goes’ – known for its multicultural and permissive feel, it’s the epicentre of the gay scene and a firm favourite with creatives.

Covent Garden and The Strand – The famous Covent Garden Piazza was designed in 1630 and was London’s first modern square. These days it’s home to multiple boutiques and markets and is watched over by the stunning Royal Opera House.

South Bank – As the name suggests, the South Bank area is over on the southern shore of the Thames. There are lots of galleries, and the quirky shops of Gabriel’s Wharf, but the real selling point of this area is the view of the Thames, its iconic bridges and the surrounding buildings.

Marylebone – Marylebone High Street is full of gorgeous boutiques and restaurants, or you can keep an eye out for Sherlock Holmes on Baker Street. A short walk brings you to the stunning Regent’s Park, where you’ll also find London Zoo (so don’t be concerned by any exotic animal calls while you’re in the park!).

What facilities should you expect in a luxury hotel?

Different hotels offer different facilities, but luxury hotels should contain some or all of these options:

24-hour room service

A choice of rooms and suites, all with en-suite facilities

Fitness and spa facilities

Fine-dining restaurants and bars – afternoon tea is a must for English hotels

Butler and concierge services, multilingual staff

Full housekeeping service, including laundry, ironing, dry-cleaning, and shoe polishing

The best luxury hotels in London in 2023

1. The Landmark Hotel: Best overall

Price: From £294 | Book now at The Landmark Hotel



Our favourite luxury hotel in London, the Landmark was originally designed as a grand Victorian-era railway hotel (it’s directly opposite Marylebone station). The hotel is centred around the stunning Winter Garden, an eight-storey, glass-roofed atrium that’s home to the hotel’s main restaurant (be sure to check out their amazing afternoon teas). The hotel has also just opened a new gastropub in the basement with plenty of pub classics on the menu.

The basement spa is something of a hidden secret, with a lovely swimming pool and hot tub, along with an excellent range of treatments on offer. There’s also a gym, if you insist on being virtuous. When it comes to sleeping, there is a large range of rooms and six suites to choose from. The décor is classic in style, and you’ll find white marble bathrooms and all mod cons as standard. It is worth pointing out that the cheapest rooms (“Superior Room”) have a bath with an overhead shower attachment and a Queen-sized bed. If you want a separate shower and bath as well as a King-sized bed, you’ll need to upgrade to a Deluxe Room.

Key details – Location: Marylebone; Number of rooms: 249 rooms and 51 suites; Dining: Fine-dining, afternoon tea, gastro pub, bar; Spa & Wellness: Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room, private gym, hair and beauty salon, spa treatments

Book now at The Landmark Hotel

2. The Savoy Hotel: Best for classic luxury

Price: From £638 | Book now at The Savoy Hotel



The Savoy underwent a £220m refurbishment 12 years ago, fully updating this iconic hotel that first opened its doors in 1889. Despite many modern touches, the Savoy still has a classic feel about it, and is famous for its attention to detail (they even have a Literary Ambassador to select books for you to read during your stay).

If you’re a foodie then the Savoy won’t disappoint, with three restaurants from Gordon Ramsay. It’s also home to the American Bar, the longest-surviving cocktail bar in London, and the glass-domed atrium of the Thames Foyer, where afternoon tea is served.

The beautiful, bright rooms are decorated in either Edwardian or Art Deco style, and we recommend opting for one overlooking the Thames, with its iconic skyline. Guests will also appreciate the indoor swimming pool, two gym areas, and a host of health and beauty treatments to choose from.

Key details – Location: The Strand; Number of rooms: 265 rooms including suites; Dining: 3 fine-dining restaurants, afternoon tea, 2 bars; Spa & Wellness: Swimming pool, sauna, steam room, 2 gym areas, health and beauty treatments

Book now at The Savoy Hotel

3. Dukes London: Best Boutique Hotel

Price: From £400 | Book now at Dukes London



In the world of luxury hotels, Dukes is small. With 75 bedrooms, 14 suites, and one penthouse, the hotel prides itself on the personal touch and its friendly atmosphere. This is a truly ‘British’ hotel, with its emphasis on customer service.

Bedrooms are designed with simple colour schemes, and guests rave about how comfortable the beds are, while marble bathrooms with fluffy bathrobes complete the experience. There’s a steam room, spa and 24-hour gym for relaxation and fitness purposes, and a very civilised check-out time of 12pm.

Down in the basement you’ll find the famous Dukes Bar, where Ian Fleming came up with 007’s drink of choice (martini – shaken, not stirred, in case you’re wondering). The hotel also boasts a restaurant serving a variety of British favourites, and the Drawing Room, for afternoon teas and lighter meals.

Key details – Location: Mayfair; Number of rooms: 75 rooms, 14 suites, 1 penthouse; Dining: Fine-dining, afternoon tea, bar; Spa & Wellness: Steam room, spa, gym

Book now at Dukes London

4. Brown’s Hotel: Best for culture fans

Price: From £800 | Book now at Brown’s Hotel



Brown’s Hotel is situated close to the Royal Academy of Art, providing an ideal base for exploring the cultural side of the city. But it’s not just the surrounding area that’s rich in artistic talent – the hotel itself is full of interior design that’s individual and unique. Bold wallpapers, matching bedspreads and cushions, and elegant bathrooms all make Brown’s rooms unique.

Brown’s opened in 1837, playing host to royalty and presidents alike. In the 19th century, it was also one of the few clubs at which women were welcome. Rudyard Kipling wrote The Jungle Book whilst staying at Brown’s, and Alexander Graham Bell made the very first phone call from Brown’s in 1876.

The spa is small, but excellent, and the hotel offers a particularly good afternoon tea. Charlie’s restaurant has a delightfully old-fashioned feel to it, with red velvet chairs and individual table lamps, and the food is indulgent as well!

Key details – Location: Mayfair; Number of rooms: 82 rooms, 33 suites; Dining: Fine-dining, afternoon tea; Spa & Wellness: Spa, gym, wellness centre

Book now at Brown's Hotel

5. Shangri-La at The Shard: Best for London views

Price: From £578 | Book now at Shangri-La



Occupying 18 floors (starting at level 34) of The Shard, Western Europe’s tallest building, the Shangri-La has 360-degree views of the capital, breathtaking at any time of the day or night. High above the London skyline, there’s a sense of serenity about the hotel and an escape from the hustle and bustle below.

Rooms are decorated in a contemporary fashion, with neutral tones that don’t distract from the amazing views offered by the floor-to-ceiling windows. We particularly like the rainfall showers and heated floors in the bathrooms.

The TING restaurant offers food inspired by Asian cultures, alongside the ubiquitous afternoon tea, and there are three bars offering food and drink to choose from. On the 52nd floor you’ll find the jaw-dropping infinity pool, alongside a sauna and spa.

Key details – Location: South Bank; Number of rooms: 202 rooms, including suites; Dining: Fine-dining, afternoon tea, bars; Spa & Wellness: Swimming pool, sauna, gym, spa treatments

Book now at Shangri-La