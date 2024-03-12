What items are not allowed on a plane in hand luggage? Everything you can and can’t carry onto a plane

How can I prepare for a trip in advance?

If you want to get through security as quickly as possible, make sure you’re organised well in advance and have everything ready before you even leave for the airport.

First things first: make sure you check the hand luggage restrictions and weight limits with the airline you’re travelling with, as they can differ, with budget airlines typically not allowing as much as premium ones. If you’re just sticking with a carry-on, our recommendations for the best hand luggage will give you a wide selection of robust bags to choose from. If you’re on a longer haul trip and need to check in your baggage for the cargo hold, then our selection of the best suitcases on the market will help ensure all your belongings arrive safely in one piece.

Remember that you can only take liquids in individual containers with a maximum capacity of 100ml on the plane (more on liquids later), so be careful what you pack. Place your liquids – including gels, pastes and balms – into a transparent, re-sealable plastic bag. Liquids and certain electronic items – laptops, tablets, phones and other similar devices – will need to be scanned separately, so it’s a good idea to pack them at the top of your carry-on luggage, or in a separate pocket section, keeping in mind that you’ll need to be ready to remove them for inspection. You can usually make sure your laptop is still protected by using one of the best laptop sleeves (just make sure that it’s switched off first to prevent overheating).Best backpack