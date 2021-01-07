Haier HD90-A636 review: A great tumble dryer for under £500

Standing out from the usual tumble dryer crowd with its unusual design, the Haier HD90-A636 dried our clothing to an excellent standard. It has a 9kg capacity, a useful range of programmes and options for your laundry, and it looks rather lovely. The door, fascia, silver controller knob and orange LED display are striking. For under £500, it’s a great buy – but be warned, it is a bit on the noisy side.

Buy now from AO.com

Haier HD90-A636 review: Everything you need to know

It has a 9kg drying capacity

As it’s a heat pump design, the Haier is gentle on your clothes and more energy-efficient than condenser models, with an A++ energy rating

Comes with a removable, foldable rack for drying shoes or particularly delicate items

16 programmes: Cottons (Extra dry, Ready to store, Ready to iron), Synthetic (Extra dry, Ready to store, Ready to iron), Shirt, Towel, Jeans, Timer, Refresh, Mix, Bedding, Sport, Underwear, Baby Garment

Start delay function (up to 24 hours)

Claimed noise level is 67dB

The machine has an anti-bacterial treatment to help prevent mould and bacteria growth

It’s 595mm wide and 650mm deep

What do we love about the Haier HD90-A636 ?

Excellent drying performance: In all our tests, the HD90-A636 did a superb job of getting things perfectly dry. Laundry comes out dry without being overly so and is never damp. We didn't observe any water left in the drum, either, which is reassuring.

It’s a joy to use: The large door opens easily to reveal a big, spacious drum. The controls are equally well-designed and easy to use too. Haier has managed that not-so-simple feat of balancing attractive design with keen usability. The controller dial looks great in silver, and all of the 16 programmes are clearly and sensibly labelled. The LED screen is clear and easy to understand at a glance, and the orange backlighting is both a little different and easy to read.

Great styling: It’s hard to give home appliances a really fresh, interesting design, but the HD90-A636 is a cut above the average. The smart fascia and large black gloss door look stunning, and certainly won’t ruin the lines of a top-class kitchen installation.

Energy-efficient: This heat pump tumble dryer won’t use up much electricity. The A++ energy efficiency rating was bang on the money in our tests, meaning this dryer won’t send your yearly energy bill soaring.

Buy now from AO.com

What don’t we like about the Haier HD90-A636?

It’s quite loud: We can’t argue with the drying performance, but it’s not the quietest we’ve ever tested. With a measured noise level of around 67db, it matches the manufacturer’s claims – but it’s not whisper-quiet by any means.