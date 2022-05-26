The best integrated tumble dryers in 2022

Unless you really love looking at washing appliances, an integrated washing machine and tumble dryer are a match made in heaven – no one will ever know they’re there. The best integrated tumble dryers give little away to freestanding models in terms of performance or features, yet disappear completely behind cabinet doors. Even if you are lucky enough to have a utility or laundry room, there’s no need for it to look like a branch of your local laundrette.

Given the current focus on energy saving and reducing those mounting electricity bills, investing in a tumble dryer can feel somewhat counter intuitive. However, for families with a lot of laundry to get through, drying it on an airer in the spare room just isn’t feasible. So, for those of you that can’t do without a tumble dryer, these are our picks of the best integrated models.

The best integrated tumble dryers: At a glance

Best budget integrated tumble dryer: Candy BCTDH7A1TE (~£550) | Buy now

Best high-end integrated tumble dryer: Caple TDI4001 (~£829) | Buy now



Best for smart features: Hoover BHTDH7A1TCE (~£579) | Buy now

How to choose the best integrated tumble dryer for you

What type of tumble dryer is the most energy efficient?

Ordinarily, we’d be advising you on the differences between vented, condenser, and heat pump dryers, but most integrated dryers on the market use heat pumps. This is a good thing: heat pump designs are the most energy efficient you can buy, meaning they’re cheaper to run than the alternatives. The disadvantages are that drying cycles can take much longer than vented dryers and they tend to be more expensive.

What capacity do I need?

While freestanding models come in capacities ranging from around 6-10kg, integrated tumble dryers provide less choice – all the models have 7kg capacity. If you want a big capacity dryer for a big household, you’ll need to compromise and buy a freestanding model instead.

Do I need a hole in the wall to vent out the moist air?

If you were buying a freestanding vented dryer, then yes, you would need a hole in the wall so it could pump moist air outside. As virtually all integrated dryers are heat pump models, though, you can leave your wall alone. These models recirculate the warm air around the dryer and collect the moisture in a tank – this needs to be emptied at the end of each drying cycle. It means they’re much easier to install and the dryer doesn’t have to be positioned against an exterior wall.

What are the most useful features and programmes?

Dryers with sensor technology will switch off when no more moisture is detected in the load. This avoids over-drying your laundry, which is bad for your clothes and wastes energy.

will switch off when no more moisture is detected in the load. This avoids over-drying your laundry, which is bad for your clothes and wastes energy. Wi-Fi connectivity is another feature that’s becoming more common, it can give you access to additional programmes and settings, but it’s by no means essential.

is another feature that’s becoming more common, it can give you access to additional programmes and settings, but it’s by no means essential. A delay timer can be useful, as it allows you to load up and programme the dryer to come on later in the day – or, if you’re on an Economy 7 tariff, when electricity is cheaper. Just make sure you don’t leave wet clothes sitting for too long before starting the cycle, or they’ll come out smelling musty.

The best integrated tumble dryer to buy in 2022

1. Caple TDI4001: The best integrated tumble dryer

Price: £829 | Buy now from NE Appliances



This is the most expensive integrated dryer on this list, but it is also the model that’s most loved by users who feel it’s worth the extra investment. Reviewers happily report that it works better than most other integrated heat pump dryers that they’ve owned.

The 15 drying programmes will cater to all types of laundry. There’s an anti-allergy cycle and one designed to refresh clothes, as well as all the usual cycles like delicates, cottons, synthetics, and sport. The drying cycles are clearly labelled on the dial, too, so you won’t need to reach for the instruction manual to figure it out.

Sensor drying improves efficiency, plus there are four drying levels to choose from. The anti-crease function does its bit to minimise the amount of time you’ll spend at the ironing board, too, which is a definite bonus in our book.

Key specs – Type: Heat pump; Capacity: 7kg; Energy rating: A+; Number of programmes: 15; Sensor drying: Yes; Delay timer: Yes

Buy now from NE Appliances

2. Candy BCTDH7A1TE: The best budget integrated tumble dryer

Price: £550 | Buy now from Argos



It’s almost double the price of the cheapest freestanding heat pump tumble dryer, but for an integrated model, this Candy dryer is about as budget friendly as they come. For an extra £16 you can get it in black, but we’re not sure why you’d spend the extra when it’ll be hidden behind a door anyway.

With a large dial to select your drying programme, the controls are user friendly. If you’re looking for a more high-tech approach, it’s also Wi-Fi enabled so can be controlled via an app on your phone. And despite being the lowest price model on this list, it still has virtually the same specs as all the others, including an A+ energy rating, sensor drying, and a delay timer, making this model a bit of a no-brainer.

Key specs – Type: Heat pump; Capacity: 7kg; Energy rating: A+; Number of programmes: 16; Sensor drying: Yes; Delay timer: Yes

Buy now from Argos

3. Hoover BHTDH7A1TCE: The best integrated tumble dryer with weight sensors and smart features

Price: £579 | Buy now from Appliance City



This Hoover dryer features a handy sensor drying cycle that weighs the load and works out the optimal drying time for you. It takes the thinking out of setting the dryer programme and ensures your laundry dries efficiently.

You’ll get the most out of this dryer by connecting it to the app, as it provides 40 additional drying programmes. You can also use it to take a photo of the care label inside your garment and the app will select the right cycle to care for your clothes while maximising drying efficiency.

Users love the easy access water tank that sits in the door – it provides an at-a-glance indication as to whether it needs emptying.

Key specs – Type: Heat pump; Capacity: 7kg; Energy rating: A+; Number of programmes: 15; Sensor drying: Yes; Delay timer: Yes

Buy now from Appliance City