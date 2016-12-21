The best PC speakers for gaming, streaming and music

Most laptops and monitors deliver pretty average sound quality, making a pair of the best PC speakers a wise investment if you want to enjoy an immersive audio experience at your desk.

Desktop speakers are the simplest way to upgrade your computer's audio and typically don't require large amplifiers or lots of connection cables.

Whether you're looking for a compact, cheap way of enhancing your tinny laptop audio or seeking an audiophile experience to do your custom-built gaming rig justice, there are plenty of great PC speakers to choose from.

We've tested a huge number of options and below you'll find our pick of the best PC speakers available at a range of price points.

The list includes a few PC soundbars, too. These offer an alternative to traditional satellite speakers but aren't an ideal pairing for laptops – they're best suited to life under the monitor of a desktop PC setup.

If you're not too sure what to look for when buying a pair of the best PC speakers, our comprehensive buying guide details all the things you need to consider before parting with your hard-earned cash.

So, if you're ready to take your immersion in games, music and movies up a notch with the best PC speakers on the market, read on.

Best PC speakers: At a glance

How to choose the best PC speakers for you

How much do I need to spend?

You can buy a little set of stereo (also known as 2.0) speakers for your PC or Mac for as little as £10, and while they may be an improvement on the tinny sound that emanates from most laptops and tablets, they’re never going to let you sit back and wallow in your favourite tunes. So, even if you're working to a tight budget, we’d generally advise that you budget to spend at least £20 or so on a good, basic set of speakers that do offer a real upgrade.

It’s hard to quantify something as subjective as audio quality, but the physical build quality of a set of PC speakers can often be a good indication. Cheaper speakers that are housed in a lightweight plastic “cabinet” tend to vibrate as you start to pump up the volume, causing distortion that affects the sound quality. That’s not to say that plastic speakers are all automatically rubbish, but it's not until you spend around £100 or more that you get solid rattle-free build quality that does its bit to reduce distortion and improve clarity.

As you head towards and beyond the £200 mark, you’ll also start to come across PC speaker cabinets made out of wood, with MDF being a popular choice for many manufacturers and audio enthusiasts. You'll also find that speakers may boast more potent amplification (measured in watts), which may provide higher volumes and clearer sound compared to lower-end models.

Above the £300 level, you’re getting into audiophile territory so it’s worth doing a bit of research of your own before buying. Since many speakers at this level are designed for proper hi-fi or music production, you may find that local music and hi-fi shops will allow you to compare multiple models before splashing out. When you're spending this kind of money, it's worth checking which speakers you prefer the sound of.

What kind of connections should I look out for?

One other thing to remember is that stereo PC speakers, almost by definition, are not intended to be portable. They’ll spend most of their time sitting on a desk or shelf at home, so they'll often use a 3.5mm audio cable to connect to your PC. Certain stereo speakers may offer Bluetooth as an extra feature – so you can use them wirelessly with a smartphone or tablet – but you’ll generally get better results with a wired connection.

Speakers with Bluetooth aptX technology avoid most of the sound-quality compromises that can mar the audio quality of lesser Bluetooth speakers. However, some high-end speakers also offer Wi-Fi connectivity, which uses your Wi-Fi network to deliver improved wireless sound quality. This often goes hand in hand with the option of linking multiple speakers together as part of a multiroom speaker system.

Some speakers may also include a USB interface. This can be handy for smaller speakers, as it allows them to draw their power supply from the USB, with no need for any additional power cables. Speakers with a USB input option may also provide a DAC (digital to analogue converter) that’s capable of handling high-res audio files.

Do I want 2.0 or 2.1 PC speakers?

For most people, the decision between 2.0 (stereo) and 2.1 (stereo plus subwoofer) systems will come down to space and neatness. The extra space and cabling required for 2.1 systems, which include two smaller satellite speakers alongside a separate subwoofer, may be enough to put some people off straight away. The benefit of a 2.1 system is that the smaller speakers can handle the less demanding upper frequencies, while the larger subwoofer deals with the rumble and thump of the bass regions.

If you're looking for the loudest, most bombastic sound on a budget – say, for gaming – a 2.1 system is a good shout. Spend similar money on a good 2.0 system, however, and you'll generally get a better quality of sound, with more clarity and detail, and tighter, less exaggerated bass. It’s also worth remembering that some 2.0 speakers include an output connector for a subwoofer, which will allow you to upgrade your speaker system with a standalone subwoofer in the future.

What manual controls should I look out for?

The more basic PC speaker systems have no controls of their own, and you just have to control the outputs once you've connected them to your computer. However, many systems come with manual controls that let you adjust variants such as volume, bass and treble levels to fine-tune audio output to your preference. You're always better off opting for the models that have manual controls, but this is dependent on personal preference. If the speakers you're considering include these controls, be sure they're easily reachable: on the left or right speaker or satellite, or on a control pod or remote control, rather than on the back of a subwoofer that will reside under your desk, for instance.

The best PC speakers to buy

1. Creative Pebble V3: Affordable, minimalist 2.0 PC speakers

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



The V3 are the first speakers in Creative’s affordable Pebble range to feature Bluetooth connectivity and are an excellent choice for those with limited budgets and desk space.

The USB-powered spherical satellites are compact enough to be slotted into just about any desktop setup, while audio quality is good given the low cost of entry. Dialogue is communicated particularly well, but those wanting impactful bass reproduction will be better served by a 2.1 speaker setup like the Pebble Plus below.

Simple to use, space-efficient and packing up to 8W RMS of power, the Pebble V3 are a superb value-for-money way of improving your laptop or desktop PC’s audio performance.

Read our full Creative Pebble V3 review for more details

Key specs – Type: 2.0; Inputs: USB-C, 3.5mm AUX-in, Bluetooth 5.0; Outputs: None; Dimensions: 123 x 120 x 118mm (each satellite)

2. JBL Quantum Duo: Best satellite speakers for gaming

Price: £150 | Buy now from JBL



This pair of 2.0 stereo satellite speakers delivers great gaming audio coupled with customisable lighting at a reasonable price. JBL’s QuantumSOUND signature was specifically created for gaming and it shows, with weighty bass reproduction lending impact to firefights in first-person shooters and accurate sound positioning allowing you to pinpoint enemies and teammates.

When it comes to lighting, there are six individual colours to choose from, plus the obligatory rainbow profile and three different effects: solid, which sees the lights remain static, wave and flow. Wave pulsates along to your audio with what JBL describes as a “breathing effect”, while flow moves in and out to your music. Effects can be easily switched between using a button housed on top of the right speaker, and there are three brightness levels in addition to the option to turn the lighting off altogether.

Surround-sound mode boosts in-game immersion significantly, while Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity enables you to use the Quantum Duo to play audio from your phone. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone socket for those wanting to connect a pair of headphones or gaming headset.

Key specs – Type: 2.0 stereo; Inputs: 3.5mm, USB-A, Bluetooth; Outputs: 3.5mm headphone socket; Dimensions: 210 x 89 x 176mm (each satellite)

3. Razer Leviathan: The best 2.1 speakers under £200

Price: £140 | Buy now from Razer



The Leviathan is a small soundbar (50cm in length) designed to sit comfortably under most desktop monitors. It’s meant to be an alternative to desktop stereo speakers. A wired subwoofer connects to the soundbar to give more bass presence and helpfully it doesn’t need a separate power source.

There’s a 3.5mm auxiliary and optical connection on the soundbar for connecting your PC, but there’s also Bluetooth for connecting a wireless device. Handy NFC quick pairing is included, too. The Leviathan delivers impressive clarity for the money and is particularly great for playing games.

Read our full Razer Leviathan review for more details

Key specs – Type: 2.1 stereo; Inputs: 3.5mm analogue, optical, Bluetooth 4.0 aptX; Outputs: Subwoofer output; Dimensions: 72 x 500 x 77mm

4. JBL One Series 104-BT: Punchy, crisp and pleasingly versatile

Price: £169 | Buy now from Amazon



JBL’s One Series 104 were already impressive desktop speakers, but the new model adds Bluetooth to the mix. The result is great-sounding speakers that are perfectly suited to both work and play.

The 60-watt Class D amplifier delivers 30 watts to each speaker, and this pushes the 4.5in woofer and 0.75in tweeter to surprisingly high volumes. Happily, though, sound quality is good too, with enough bass to give music a decent amount of weight, and a high-end that reveals detail in everything from Zoom calls to delicate classical works.

The killer feature here is that you can listen to all of the three analogue inputs and Bluetooth input simultaneously. That means you can stream music wirelessly while still hearing notifications and receiving voice or video calls from your other devices – and that’s genuinely handy.

No, they’re not as refined as bigger active speakers, but if you’re looking for great sound in a compact, versatile package, they’re hard to beat.

Read our full JBL One Series 104-BT review for more details

Key specs – Type: 2.0; Inputs: 6.35mm balanced, TRS unbalanced, 3.5mm AUX-in, Bluetooth 5.0; Outputs: Headphones; Dimensions: 247 x 153 x 124mm (each satellite)

5. Creative Pebble Plus: The best 2.1 PC speakers under £50

Price: £35 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re looking for something with a little more oomph and don’t have a lot to spend, the Creative Pebble Plus is an excellent choice. Unlike the Logitech Z200 or the Creative Pebble V2 above, the Plus has a dedicated subwoofer; this improves the speakers’ frequency response, where it extends down to 50Hz as opposed to 100Hz on the 2.0 system.

The speakers don’t require any additional power, just one of your computer’s USB sockets and a 3.5mm auxiliary port. Angled at 45˚, the system reproduces a pleasant audio experience with impressive bass tones, accurate-sounding mids and a wide soundstage – it’s loud enough to fill a small bedroom.

Key specs – Type: 2.1 stereo; Inputs: 3.5mm input; Outputs: None; Dimensions: 116 x 122 x 115mm (satellites)

6. Logitech Z200: Cheap PC speakers with adjustable bass

Price: £29 | Buy now from Amazon



Logitech’s Z200 speakers are a good affordable option if you want to upgrade the feeble speakers in your laptop or tablet. They’re small enough to sit on a desk beside your laptop or PC monitor, but large enough to produce a full, firm sound for listening to music, or a bit of a binge-watch on Netflix.

There’s no Bluetooth unless you upgrade to the more expensive Z207, but the Z200 provides a fixed audio cable for your laptop, with an additional 3.5mm socket so you can still plug in a mobile device if you want to. There’s a headphone socket, too, so you don’t have to unplug them every time you reach for a pair of headphones.

Key specs – Type: 2.0 stereo; Inputs: 3.5mm input cable (not removable), 3.5mm line-in; Outputs: 3.5mm headphone socket; Dimensions: 241 x 90 x 124mm (each satellite)

7. Panasonic SoundSlayer (SC-HTB01): Best compact soundbar for gaming

Price: £250 | Buy now from Amazon



With a choice of three gaming-focused sound modes and support for 3D audio in the form of Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X, this versatile soundbar is a great way to enhance your PC audio. It’s extremely compact, slipping under a monitor or TV with minimal fuss, and delivers impressive sound quality across its various modes.

Voice mode helps enhance dialogue in narrative-heavy games, while there are also profiles tailored specifically for RPGs and First-Person Shooters. Although it can’t compete with soundbars packing a separate subwoofer, the built-in subwoofer does a decent job at providing a solid bass thump.

The SoundSlayer can connect to devices via Bluetooth, which is great for when you simply want to blast out a playlist from Spotify on your phone, and works well with next-gen gaming consoles, too. So, if you’ve been lucky enough to bag a PS5 or Xbox Series X you can enjoy the immersive sonic experience it provides on your console in addition to your PC. Everything is easily controlled using the included remote, but you will need HDMI cables to hook the speaker up, as it sadly doesn’t come with any in the box.

Key specs – Type: 2.1 soundbar; Inputs: HDMI, Optical, USB-A (for firmware updates); Outputs: HDMI (ARC); Dimensions: 431 x 52 x 132mm

8. Logitech G560: Bombastic 2.1 sound with an RGB kick

Price: £209 | Buy now from Logitech



If you’re looking for a set of RGB PC speakers, the Logitech G560 are the best in the business. Logitech’s software integration, the Logitech Gaming Software (LGS), works by detecting what music you’re listening to and what game you’re looking at. Thanks to four independent lighting sections, the G560 is able to visualise what’s being displayed on your monitor.

Connectivity options are also fantastic: with Bluetooth, USB and a 3.5mm jack, you’re spoilt for choice. As for its sound quality, the G560 is a bassy affair. It features a powerful subwoofer that will rattle your desk and an insanely loud output that will fill your entire house with deafening music. It’s definitely not one for the faint-hearted. It might not sound as refined as the AudioEngine A2+, but if you’re looking for a colourful set of PC speakers, the G560 is certainly the best out there.

Read our full Logitech G560 review for more details

Key specs – Type: 2.1 stereo; Inputs: 3.5mm analogue, Bluetooth, USB inputs; Outputs: Subwoofer output; Dimensions: 166 x 118 x 166mm (satellites)

9. Creative T100: Attractive stereo speakers with connection options aplenty

Price: £110 | Buy now from Amazon



The Creative T100 doesn’t try to do anything too flashy but does the basics extremely well. The setup sounds great whatever you’re listening to and there are a number of different ways in which you can connect to your audio output, with a 3.5mm port, optical-in, USB Type-A and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

You’ll want to connect the speakers via the 3.5mm cable when watching video content to avoid audio lag, but aside from that minor quibble, it’s hard to fault this pair of compact and smartly designed desktop speakers, which come with the added bonus of a remote control.

Read our full Creative T100 review for more details

Key specs – Type: 2.0 stereo; Inputs: 3.5mm line-in, optical-in, Bluetooth 5.0, USB (FAT32, 32GB maximum); Outputs: N/A; Dimensions: 220 x 90 x 120mm

10. Razer Nommo Pro: Best premium gaming speaker system

Price: £500 | Buy now from Razer



This high-end 2.1 speaker system includes two futuristically designed satellites, a beefy downward-firing subwoofer and a control hub that allows you to select from the impressive range of input sources on offer. Bluetooth, optical, analogue and USB-B can all be connected simultaneously and switched between at the simple press of a button.

You can also select between three audio modes using Razer’s Synapse 3 software: stereo, THX and Dolby Virtual Surround, giving you great flexibility in how you listen to music or enjoy in-game audio. And for lovers of RGB, the satellites provide minimalist lighting via thin LED strips on their bases.

The sheer size of the Nommo Pro makes it a poor choice for those short on desk space but if you have the room to accommodate it, it’s a powerful and versatile system that will enhance your audio experience whether you’re gaming, watching a movie or simply listening to some tunes.

Key specs – Type: 2.1 stereo (plus virtual surround sound); Inputs: 3.5mm, Bluetooth 4,2, optical, USB-B; Outputs: None; Dimensions: Satellites – 27 x 13cm, Subwoofer – 39 x 27cm

11. Edifier S3000 Pro: Incredible stereo sound – but very expensive

Price: £699 | Buy now from Amazon



The S3000 Pro active speakers are exceptional. Housed inside a beautiful wooden enclosure, the pair of 6.5in aluminium mid-to-low-end drivers and 107mm planar tweeters deliver an outstanding 256W of RMS power. These can get incredibly loud and yet it’s not the sheer volume of this system that will blow you away – it’s the quality. The pair delivers an incredible soundstage, an exquisite bassline that extends down to 38Hz and highs that sparkle at the top end. It’s freakishly good sound quality.

For connectivity, you’ve got a selection of wired connections and Bluetooth. The latter supports the higher-quality aptX HD codec. The right and left speaker units are also wirelessly connected. There’s no wire in between them, though, so you’ll need two power sockets (one for each speaker). At the back of the right speaker, there’s a volume, bass and treble knob, meaning you can tailor the sound to your liking. A stylish IR remote is also included, providing handy media controls and four pre-set EQ profiles.

If you like the look of the S3000 Pro but want a more compact and affordable option, Edifier’s S2000 MKIII are well worth checking out.

Key specs – Type: 2.0 stereo; Inputs: USB, RCA, Balanced XLR (3-pin), coaxial, optical, Bluetooth; Outputs: N/A; Dimensions: 356 x 232 x 268mm