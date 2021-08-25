TCL TV model numbers explained: What you need to know about TCL’s premium Mini LED and budget 4K LCD TVs

The initials stand for The Creative Life and the state-owned Chinese manufacturer typically targets the affordable end of the TV market, though it nevertheless employs some serious technology to rival some of the bigger brands.

Its 2023 lineup adds three new series, one of which uses Mini LED technology, some with Onkyo sound, but all packing Dolby Vision IQ, the Google TV operating system and harnessing quantum dot panel technology.

With TVs to suit a wide range of budgets, TCL is taking the UK market very seriously, rattling its sabre at well-established elites of the industry such as Samsung and LG.

READ NEXT: Boost your audio with these top soundbars

TCL TVs 2023: The new technology

TCL has brought its largest-ever Mini LED TV to market in 2023. Its Mini LED flagship, the C845 series, is now available in a whopping 98in as well as 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in, and delivers the brightest, most consistent picture TCL has produced to date according to the manufacturer.

The C845 also utilises quantum dot technology to enhance colour richness, contrast and realism, while there is also support for various HDR formats – including Dolby Vision IQ – to make sure that picture is as crisp as possible no matter what you’re watching.

On the operating system side of things, TCL TVs use the Google TV interface in 2023 (unlike some previous years where Android OS was the main OS system for TCL models in the UK).

Bringing Mini LED to the masses in 2021, TCL’s UK range-topping C825K features a backlight that, as the name suggests, is made up of miniature LEDs that are much smaller than usual, which allows thousands more to be crammed in. The result is a much brighter, more consistent light across the whole display, enhancing colour and vastly improving contrast thanks to 240 Contrast Control Zones.

READ NEXT: Our thoughts on the best smart TV OS

TCL TVs 2023: Model numbers explained

This part is simpler than it first seems. When it comes to the jumble of numbers and letters TCL has applied to its 2023 TVs, we can actually break each code down in just a few steps. Let’s take one of the big guns from this year’s bunch, the 65C845K:

65 = screen size in inches, measured across the diagonal

C = Product line

8 = Series

45 = Model (the higher the number, the more premium the model)

K = Unspecified