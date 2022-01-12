Panasonic JZ2000 (2021): Stunning images, amazing Atmos

It’s great to see OLED TVs slowly edging into the realms of the vaguely affordable, but there’s still plenty of wallet-busting excitement to be had once you set your sights on the true flagships. One of Panasonic’s 2021 forays into the OLED high-end is the JZ2000 (since superseded by the brand-new LZ2000 model for 2022), and this self-emissive goliath partners a top-end panel with a Technics-tuned integrated Dolby Atmos soundbar for an audio-visual performance that’s a cut above.

Understandably, this kind of premium pairing will also give your budget the chop. With even the smaller 55in model retailing for over £2,000, this is a TV designed for deep-pocketed enthusiasts who fit into a relatively rarified intersection – those who demand the very finest image quality and great sound but refuse to have their living room cluttered with surround sound paraphernalia.

Buy 55in Panasonic JZ2000 from John Lewis

Panasonic JZ2000: Key specifications Screen sizes available: 55in TX-55JZ2000B

65in TX-65JZ2000B Panel type: OLED Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 X 2,160) Refresh rate: 120Hz HDR formats: HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, HLG, HLG Photo 17, Dolby Vision IQ Audio enhancement: Dolby Atmos HDMI inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x HDMI 2.1 Freeview Play compatibility: Yes Tuners: Gaming features: Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart assistants: Compatible with Amazon Alexa Smart platform: my Home Screen 6.0

Panasonic JZ2000: What you need to know

In a world of smart TVs that all – let’s face it – look rather similar, the JZ2000 genuinely catches the eye. The stylishly squared-off body has a smart, modern look from any angle, and you might not even notice the integrated soundbar as it‘s mounted flush along the TV’s bottom edge.

On the inside, Panasonic’s HCX Pro AI processor runs the show, and the 4K resolution is matched with a de-rigeur 120Hz refresh rate, making images smooth and stutter-free. Two HDMI 2.1 ports accept up to 4K 120Hz inputs, and console gamers will be pleased to find that both VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) are supported.

HDR support is suitably wide, too. You get the usual suspects such as HLG and HDR10, but the JZ2000 also features HDR10+ Adaptive alongside Dolby Vision IQ, rival formats which both dynamically optimise HDR content to suit the lighting conditions. Whether you’re in a pitch-black cinema room or a sun-drenched conservatory, the Panasonic will make sure it’s looking its best.

As this is Panasonic’s flagship flatscreen, the JZ2000 uses the top-end Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel with Luminance Booster technology. Although it doesn’t use one of LG’s latest Evo panels (LG manufactures most OLED panels commonly found in all manufacturers’ current TV ranges), the addition of a heatsink allows the panel to reach a higher peak brightness than standard models.

Going by Panasonic’s previous OLEDs, you can expect unusually accurate colour reproduction straight out of the box, too, so you won’t have to consider shelling out extra on a professional calibration.

It’s audio performance where the JZ2000 trumps its similarly-specified sibling, the JZ1500, in addition to many of its rivals from other brands. The JZ2000 adds Panasonic’s 360° Soundscape Pro – a 7.1 Dolby Atmos speaker system that emits object-based audio out in all directions, including up- and side-firing channels. Tuned by Technics, this sound system is reported to be about as good as it gets for built-in Dolby Atmos sound quality – if you’re short on space, or reluctant to opt for a separate soundbar or surround sound speaker setup, this is a fine compromise.

The JZ2000 is powered by Panasonic’s Home Screen6.0 operating system, which is intuitive to use and allows easy access to your Home apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and Prime Video, and makes searching for content equally easy, too.

Buy 65in Panasonic JZ2000 from John Lewis

Panasonic JZ2000: Price and competition

Starting at £2,300 for the 55in model, the JZ2000 is not cheap. If that’s not big enough, then the 65in JZ2000 will set you back nearer £2,800. It’s worth bearing in mind that you’ll get near-identical image quality from Panasonic’s cheaper JZ1500, though, as that shares the same panel and processor but dumps the integrated Technics soundbar. If you’d rather invest in a separate soundbar or surround sound system, the JZ1500 is a far better buy.

At this kind of price, you can also consider the 55in Philips OLED+936. This £2,300 TV also packs in an integrated soundbar, this time tuned by Bowers & Wilkins, and sports Philips’ own P5 AI Dual processor along with a very similar-looking set of specifications and a unique and stylish design.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a QLED-powered alternative suited to brighter rooms, the Samsung QN95A is a great choice. This 4K TV packs in one of Samsung’s Quantum Dot QLED panels alongside a host of top-end features such as its AI processor, 3D Audio with Object Tracking Sound and a 70W audio output, and you also get two HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles. The only downside? Dolby Vision isn’t supported.