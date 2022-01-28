Best cheap TV 2022: The best budget 4K HDR televisions

While fancy OLEDs and QLEDs will still set you back a pretty penny, the best cheap TVs are constantly improving thanks to technology trickling down from the high-end sets. That means it’s possible to get a cinematic 4K experience at home without raiding your savings, and potentially still leave room in your budget to afford a good-quality soundbar and a subscription to Netflix.

But with hundreds of similarly-named models to choose from, shopping for the best cheap TV can be a daunting, demoralising task. That’s where we come in. Our team of experts have spent countless hours watching and testing TVs and in this article we’ve handpicked the best cheap televisions currently available. That means all you need to do is scroll down the page and pick the model and screen size which best fits your budget and your requirements.

How to choose the best cheap TV for you

What resolution TV should I buy?

The pictures you see on TVs are comprised of millions of tiny dots called pixels. To put it simply, the more pixels there are, the higher the resolution and the sharper and more detailed the picture quality will be.

Most TVs fall into one of three categories: Full HD (1,920 x 1,080), 4K/Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) and 8K (7,680 x 4,320). Full HD remains an acceptable compromise for smaller screen sizes of around 32 inches and below but 4K is definitely the sweet spot for cheap TVs. Once the screen size expands beyond 40 inches, 4K TVs deliver vastly superior picture quality to Full HD alternatives – and they aren’t prohibitively expensive like their 8K brethren.

What about HDR?

Another term you’ll see a lot is HDR, which stands for High Dynamic Range. We have a separate What is HDR TV? article explaining exactly what this is but put simply, the best HDR TVs can display brighter, more vibrant images than their non-HDR counterparts.

Cheap TVs typically struggle with HDR content as they simply aren’t bright enough, so HDR content can look dull and washed out. Some do manage better than others though, and this partly comes down to which formats they support.

There are a number of HDR formats out there, such as HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) and each has its pros and cons. Formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are a huge asset for cheaper models as they utilise dynamic metadata to tailor the HDR experience to suit a TV’s abilities. You won’t experience the eye-popping zing of a top-flight HDR TV, but you can get a taste of what HDR is about.

At the time of writing, Dolby Vision is probably the most widely supported format on streaming services and beyond, so it’s well worth looking out for. Naturally, certain manufacturers often pick one format over another, though; Samsung incorporates the royalty-free HDR10+ into its TVs but steadfastly avoids Dolby Vision, for instance.

What size TV should I buy?

This will be dictated mainly by your budget, the size of your room and how far you plan on sitting from it. Larger TVs cost more but typically deliver a more immersive, cinema-like experience. To find the perfect size for your needs, head on over to our standalone TV size guide.

Before you splash out, make sure to take the time to measure the space you have for a TV and compare it to the manufacturer’s quoted dimensions.

Is TV panel type important?

Cheap TVs tend to use LCD panels and LED backlighting. Other panel technologies like Organic LED (OLED), Quantum Dot LED (QLED) and Mini LED are far more expensive and therefore not used on budget models.

There are two main types of LCD LED panels to be aware of, Vertical Alignment (VA) and In-Plane Switching (IPS). VA panels provide dramatically better contrast, but IPS panels provide wider viewing angles. If your sofa is positioned off to one side, then you’ll get better image quality from a TV that uses IPS technology; if, however, you’re viewing your TV from directly in front or thereabouts, you’ll get a bolder image with better contrast on a TV with a VA panel.

Which TV’s have the best interface?

As your TV is something you use every day, there’s more to choosing a good one than just image quality: how easy it is to use is a critical consideration, too. TVs from different manufacturers all have their own interfaces or platforms, so one TV is rarely exactly like another – unless, that is, the TV employs a third–party platform such as Google TV.

The various platforms can look radically different and also have a big impact on how easy it is to access your TV’s various features. Some platforms support a more limited range of streaming services, too, so it’s worth checking that a TV supports your favourite services before pulling the trigger.

You can read our breakdown of the best smart TV platforms for information on the various options available.

Are cheap TVs good for gaming?

If you want an optimal next-gen gaming experience, a cheap TV won’t cut it. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support 4K resolution gaming at 120Hz – something which no cheap TV currently supports. That’s not to say you can’t enjoy 60hz gaming on a cheap TV, though, and the number of games that currently support 4K@120Hz isn’t huge, so it’s definitely a compromise that most casual gamers can live with.

Some cheap TVs are better equipped for gaming than others. Some support Auto Low Latency Mode, which puts the TV into Game mode when a signal from a console is detected; this helps to minimise input lag. Others support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which involves the TV adjusting its refresh rate to match that of the game you’re playing to create a smoother, stutter and tear-free experience.

If you’re interested in seeing what we deem the best gaming TVs regardless of price, head on over to our best TVs for gaming page.

The best cheap TVs to buy in 2022

1. Samsung AU9000: The best cheap TV overall

Price: From £429 (43in) | Buy now from BT Shop



The Samsung AU9000 pushes the boundaries of what we consider cheap but is worth every penny of its asking price. It’s part of Samsung’s Crystal UHD range and both SDR and HDR picture quality are excellent for the money, with the VA-type panel delivering impressive contrast, screen uniformity and colour accuracy.

Build quality is great too, and the “AirSlim” design lives up to its name. It’s also better equipped for gaming than most, thanks to low input lag, support for VRR and ALLM and the inclusion of Samsung’s Game Bar. The TV also incorporates the company’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo technology, which simulates a refresh rate of 120Hz - twice that of the panel’s native refresh rate - albeit only when gaming at 1080p.

Samsung’s easy-to-navigate Tizen OS lets you choose from three in-built voice assistants (Alexa, Bixby and Google Assistant) and there’s support for a wide range of streaming services, too.

Read our Samsung AU9000 review for more details

Key specs - Screen sizes: 43in (tested), 50in, 55in, 65in and 75in; Display type: VA-type LCD LED; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+; HDMI inputs: 3 x HDMI 2.0; Operating system: Tizen OS

2. Hisense Roku TV: The best cheap TV for streaming

Price: From £259 (43in) | Buy now from Argos



This budget TV from Hisense is powered by Roku OS, which is one of the best TV platforms thanks to its extensive range of streaming services and easy-to-navigate user interface.

Among the myriad services supported are Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BT Sport, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Now. There’s also support for Freeview Play, which makes catching up on UK TV shows a breeze.

In terms of its design, the Hisense Roku TV isn’t the best-looking cheap TV around but is no eyesore either. The bezels around the panel are surprisingly slender and the two-pronged plastic feet elevate the telly high enough to accommodate a reasonably sized soundbar.

Picture quality is decent, too, with effective upscaling from 1080p to 4K complemented by perfectly acceptable SDR colour gamut coverage and colour accuracy. HDR performance is less impactful than it should be but that’s par for the course for cheap TVs – HDR content is by no means unwatchable.

Read our Hisense Roku TV review for more details

Key specs - Screen sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in (tested) and 65in; Display type: VA-type LCD LED; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG; HDMI inputs: 3 x HDMI 2.0; Operating system: Roku OS

Buy now from Argos

3. TCL RP620K: The best cheap TV with Dolby Vision

Price: From £269 (43in) | Buy now from Currys



There aren’t many budget TVs that support the Dolby Vision HDR format and in our opinion, the TCL RP620K is the best of the bunch. Like the Hisense Roku TV, the RP620K makes use of the Roku OS, so is equally well-equipped to meet your streaming needs and just as easy to use.

It sports a very similar design, too, though its bezels are significantly thicker, giving it a more old-fashioned look. Audio quality is pretty much indistinguishable between the two models but the TCL does come with one extra HDMI 2.0 port, which is handy.

In terms of picture quality, the TCL boasts slightly better contrast and higher peak brightness than the Hisense but the ace up its sleeve is support for Dolby Vision. It’s still not bright enough to truly do HDR content justice but a choice of Dark, Normal and Bright modes help to ensure that Dolby Vision content is watchable in any lighting conditions.

Read our TCL RP620K review for more details

Key specs - Screen sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in (tested) and 65in; Display type: VA-type LCD LED; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision; HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.0; Operating system: Roku OS

Buy now from Currys

4. LG UP75: The best cheap TV for viewing angles

Price: From £315 (43in) | Buy now from LG



The UP75 is one of LG’s most affordable 4K TVs and offers plenty of features at a competitive price. While its peak brightness and HDR colour gamut coverage are disappointing, the UP75 has one potential advantage over other options on this page; it uses In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel technology rather than Vertical Alignment. This enables it to provide wider viewing angles, which may be useful in some rooms.

It also benefits from the same webOS smart platform featured by LG’s premium models. We’re huge fans of webOS and, although it’s not quite as responsive here as it is on options higher up the company’s range, it remains beautifully simple and highly effective. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are both supported, as is Siri via AirPlay 2, and just about every streaming service imaginable is available, including YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video.

Read our LG UP75 review for more details

Key specs - Screen sizes: 43in (tested), 50in, 55in, 65in and 75in; Display type: IPS-type LCD LED; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG; HDMI inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0; Operating system: webOS

5. Toshiba UK31: The best cheap TV with Dolby Atmos

Price: From £349 (43in) | Buy now from Appliances Direct



Sound quality is often overlooked by TV manufacturers, particularly when it comes to their cheaper models, which is why we recommend pairing your telly with one of the best soundbars available. But any audio enhancements incorporated into TVs themselves are welcome and the UK31 gets one courtesy of Dolby Atmos.

This surround sound audio format adds height channels to aid aural immersion and while it can’t work miracles with the UK31’s pair of 10W down-firing speakers, audio gains a greater feeling of presence when you’re watching Atmos content.

Dolby Vision is also present and correct, and this allows the Toshiba to deliver vibrant if slightly oversaturated colours in HDR mode. Support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant is welcome, and the Toshiba Smart Portal is slick and easy to use, but it’s a shame that it lacks key streaming services like Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Read our Toshiba UK31 review for more details

Key specs - Screen sizes: 43in, 50in (tested), 58in and 65in; Display type: VA-type LCD LED; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision; HDMI inputs: 3 x HDMI 2.0; Operating system: Toshiba Smart Portal