Best USB-C hub 2022: Expand your laptop or tablet’s connectivity with the top USB-C hubs and slimline docks

Today’s slimline laptops don’t go big on ports and sockets. Where you used to be able to rely on having ample connectivity to hook up a display, mouse, keyboard and some kind of storage, now you’re lucky to get more than a couple of USB-C ports, one of which may double up as the power-in socket. This is where USB-C hubs can be so useful. At the most basic level, they can convert one USB-C port into multiple USB-C or even USB-A ports, allowing you to connect a bunch of drives, USB memory sticks and peripherals at once. Beyond that, you might get power inputs and display outputs, enabling the hub to function as a dock.

Your only problem? There are dozens of USB-C hubs to choose from, with prices ranging from £10 to over £300. What’s more, all these hubs are different, offering various combinations of connections, with different capabilities and supporting different speeds. Going cheap can lead to disappointment, but you also don’t want to spend too much. That’s why we’re here to guide you towards the best USB-C hub for your needs and budget.

READ NEXT: The best USB hubs you can buy

Best USB-C hub: At a glance

How to choose the right USB-C hub for you

Your first step is to work out what you need. There’s no point in shelling out £80 on a fully featured hub with 4K-capable HDMI output if you’re just looking for a way to connect a USB hard disk, mouse and keyboard, and need somewhere to plug in a USB memory stick from time to time. You can buy a cheaper hub and save yourself some cash. Conversely, if you want something that can work as a permanent dock to connect your laptop to a full desktop setup, then it makes sense to pay more and get everything you need.

In short, look for a hub that has all the connections you need right now and any you think you’re likely to need in the near future. Once you’ve done that, check the specs for the ports. USB-C ports can cover a range of standards, from basic ports with a 5Mbits/sec maximum speed to USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 ports that can go all the way up to 20Mbits/sec. Cheaper hubs won’t support the fastest options. Similarly, HDMI or DisplayPort outputs may not be capable of running higher resolutions or refresh rates. For example, they might not support a 4K monitor or projector, or they might only support it at a half-speed 30Hz refresh rate.

Is there anything else worth looking out for?

Some hubs, especially those designed for Apple PCs, laptops and iPads, support Intel’s Thunderbolt connections as well as USB-C, which is definitely a plus if you want connectivity for high-performance storage or compatible 4K displays.

Otherwise, the big thing to look out for is a USB-PD input. These allow you to plug your USB-PD charger into the hub, then charge your laptop or tablet from the hub, giving you an effective way to hook your device up to a desktop setup with just one fast connection. What’s more, most laptops should still have a spare USB-C port. It’s worth checking how much power the hub can supply. Most will deliver up to 80W or 100W if used with the right charger, but some may be limited to 45W or 50W. That’s still going to cover the needs of most devices, but if your laptop needs 65W, you could find that you’re not getting the power you need.

Finally, check the warranty. Some USB hubs have a nasty habit of overheating, leading to permanent failure. If the brand has enough confidence in its product to give it a two- or three-year warranty, you can have more confidence that your hub is built to last.

READ NEXT: High-speed and hassle-free: Connect using the best Ethernet cables

The best USB-C hub to buy in 2022

1. Uni Slim Type-C to 4-port USB 3.0: The best basic USB-C hub

Price: £15 | Buy now from Amazon

If your priority is to get some USB-A connectivity on a device that only has USB-C, this slimline Uni hub is hard to beat. It’s an all-aluminium unit that will look great with any slimline laptop or tablet, and the braided cord looks the part and is well reinforced at both the hub and connector ends. Plug it in and you have four USB 3.0/3.1 Gen 1 ports ready for action, and it will happily support USB memory sticks, mice, keyboards and headsets – or anything else that doesn’t require much power.

It's not such a great option if you need more storage, as USB HDDs really need something with a power input. There is enough power for a USB SSD, though. You get a choice of cables, with both 18cm and 1.2m versions available. This is as basic as hubs get, but it’s a good way to use existing peripherals, memory sticks and USB dongles with a device that wouldn’t otherwise support them.

Key specs – Upstream connection: 1 x USB-C 3.0; USB ports: 4 x USB 3.0/3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbits/sec); Other ports: N/A; Power: N/A; Maximum power load: Not stated; Dimensions: 46 x 80 x 14mm; Weight: 45g; Warranty: 12 months

2. UGreen USB C Hub 6-in-1: The best budget USB-C hub

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon

At first, UGreen’s USB-C hub seems too good to be true, giving you features such as a 4K HDMI output at a price close to half of what some competitors charge. You certainly get plenty of connectivity for your money, with three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports available, alongside the HDMI, SD and microSD card slots. However, there’s no power passthrough, no USB-C connectivity and the 4K video output seems a little hit and miss. It only ran at a 1080p resolution on one test laptop, and at 4K with just a 30Hz refresh rate on another, although the specification states that it should manage 60Hz. What’s more, even at this resolution, the image looked slightly fuzzy.

All the same, the UGreen is worth considering if you want to occasionally hook up a screen or a projector and connect a keyboard, mouse or memory stick – and we had no issues connecting a USB SSD, either. If you want a full-on desktop setup, however, you’ll need to spend a little more.

Key specs – Upstream connection: 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen1; USB ports: 3 x USB 3.0/3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbits/sec); Other ports: HDMI 2.0, 1 x SD, 1 x microSD (104MB/sec); Power: N/A; Maximum power load: Not stated; Dimensions: 34 x 115 x 13mm; Weight: 100g; Warranty: 24 months

3. Anker 535: The best USB-C hub for iMacs

Price: £45 | Buy now from Amazon

This ingenious USB-C hub is designed specifically for Apple’s iMac desktops, using an adjustable clamp to lock into place just below the screen. It works best with the newest 2021 M1 iMacs, although it will also fit on to older models, albeit not quite so neatly. Either way, it transforms a single Thunderbolt 3 port into two more accessible USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports plus a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and we had no problems hooking up a keyboard, mouse and SSD storage, or a USB memory stick.

What’s more, the USB-C port is faster than the Type-A or Type-C ports found on most other hubs, allowing our test USB SSD to hit sequential transfer speeds of 1,011MB/sec, where most of the competition stops at under 500MB/sec. Throw in a high-speed SD/microSD card reader, and it’s a great hub for iMac-loving creatives, or even those with a MacBook.

Key specs – Upstream connection: 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2/Thunderbolt 3; USB ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A (5Gbits/sec), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C (5Gbit/sec); Other ports: SD card, microSD (312MB/sec); Power: N/A; Maximum power load: Not stated; Dimensions: 47 x 114 x 29mm; Weight: 108g; Warranty: 18 months

4. Twelve South StayGo Mini: The best compact USB-C hub for use on the go

Price: £55 | Buy now from Amazon

The StayGo Mini is a great hub for travel. It’s very compact – just over 3cm wide and 7cm long – and can either be plugged in directly or through the bundled nylon-braided extension cable. Once connected, you get a USB-A port for memory sticks or dongles, an HDMI 1.4 output, high-speed SD card and microSD readers, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB-C port for passthrough charging. You can use the latter to connect an HDD or SSD, but we wouldn’t recommend it; our test SSD could only transfer data at a miserable 30 to 40MB/sec. It’s also worth noting that if you use a 4K monitor, you’ll be limited to a 30Hz refresh rate.

Despite this, image quality on our 4K display was crisp and free of any fuzziness, and it’s easy to get a working desktop setup on a laptop or tablet. You might want an extra Type-A port with a higher spec, but if you’re looking for a hub for life on the go, this one’s tough to beat for portability or convenience.

Key specs – Upstream connection: 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1; USB ports: 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (5Gbits/sec); Other ports: HDMI 1.4, SD card, microSD (312MB/sec); Power: 85W USB PD; Maximum power load: Not stated; Dimensions: 32 x 72 x 8mm; Weight: 99.8g; Warranty: 12 months

5. Kensington UH1400: The best USB-C hub for value

Price: £68 | Buy now from Amazon

While it’s more expensive than some hubs that promise similar specs, this Kensington unit wins as a functional, reliable option. Our full lineup of keyboard, mouse, memory stick, 4K display and SSD worked flawlessly first time, and the USB-C port will work as an 85W USB PD passthrough to keep most Type-C laptops and tablets charging fast.

Unlike cheaper hubs, it supports a full 60Hz refresh rate over HDMI, while there’s a Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 port for when you need a physical network connection. The Type-C and Type-A connections could be faster, with our SSD speeds limited to around 458MB/sec, but this is a great fully featured hub that’s still affordable and – most importantly – just works.

Key specs – Upstream connection: 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1; USB ports: 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbits/sec), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (5Gbits/sec); Other ports: HDMI 2.0, SD card, microSD, RJ-45, 3.5mm audio; Power: 85W USB PD; Maximum power load: Not stated; Dimensions: 52 x 105 x 13mm; Weight: 132g; Warranty: 24 months

6. Twelve South StayGo: The top USB-C hub for flexibility

Price: £85 | Buy now from Amazon

The bigger brother of the StayGo Mini, Twelve South’s full-sized hub is still fairly compact while coming with a wider range of ports. You now get three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports plus a USB-C for power passthrough, along with a 4K HDMI output, microSD and SD card slots and a Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 port. The USB-C port is faster than on the StayGo Mini – we measured transfer speeds at up to 448MB/sec – and while 4K output is still limited to 30Hz, image quality is otherwise perfectly good.

We also like the choice of cables, with a short, pull-out cable that stows inside the case for travel, plus a longer desktop cable for when you need to stretch a little further. It gives this unit a little more flexibility than other USB-C hubs.

Key specs – Upstream connection: 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1; USB ports: 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbits/sec), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (5Gbits/sec); Other ports: HDMI 1.4, SD card, microSD (312MB/sec), RJ-45; Power: 85W USB PD; Maximum power load: Not stated; Dimensions: 62 x 127 x 15mm; Weight: 133g; Warranty: 12 months

7. Anker 551: The best USB-C hub for tablets and iPads

Price: £100 | Buy now from Amazon

The Anker 551 is designed specifically for use with tablets, doubling as a stand with a pair of sturdy hinges as well as a USB-C hub. While it’s mainly aimed at users of iPad Air and iPad Pro devices, we found it also worked well with a Microsoft Surface Go 2 and made it easy to get a desktop setup up and running, complete with 4K monitor, keyboard and mouse. What’s more, the HDMI outputs a full 4K/60Hz signal, with image quality as good as it gets.

The USB-C port is for power delivery only, passing through up to 100W, but we had decent connection speeds for our SSD through one of the two 5Gbits/sec Type-A ports, with speeds maxing out at 449MB/sec. Throw in high-speed microSD card and SD card readers and a 3.5mm headphone socket, and you’ve got a great extension to any high-end tablet, whether for creative work, productivity or play.

Key specs – Upstream connection: 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1; USB ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbits/sec), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (5Gbits/sec); Other ports: HDMI 2.0, SD card, microSD (312MB/sec); Power: 100W USB PD; Maximum power load: Not stated; Dimensions: 143 x 141 x 28mm; Weight: 650g; Warranty: 18 months

8. Anker 563: The best USB-C hub for a full desktop setup

Price: £260 | Buy now from Amazon

The Anker 563 is more a full-on docking solution than a hub, coming with its own mains power adapter and a power switch to turn it on and off. However, you get what you pay for in terms of ports and sockets, with two USB 3.2 ports, a USB 2.0 port for low-bandwidth dongles and a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 on the front, along with a socket to connect to your laptop at the rear. The latter can convey up to 100W to power your laptop, while the front USB-C gives you 30W fast charging for your phone.

Best of all, you get three display outputs, with a single 4K/60Hz HDMI 2.0, a lower-spec HDMI 1.4 and a 1440p-capable DisplayPort, giving you the option of using two or three screens at the same time. It might have been nice to have a faster 10Gbits/sec Type-C or Type-A port for your storage, but for connecting a laptop to a desktop setup, this is one of the best hubs around.

Key specs – Upstream connection: 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1; USB ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbits/sec), 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480Mbits/sec), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (5Gbits/sec); Other ports: 2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort, RJ-45, 3.5mm audio; Power: 100W USB PD, 30W USB PD; Maximum power load: Not stated; Dimensions: 143 x 141 x 28mm; Weight: 1.5kg; Warranty: 18 months