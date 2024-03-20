Get a superb saving on the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) in Amazon’s spring sale

The 2nd generation Ring Video Doorbell was already our pick as the best Ring doorbell for small budgets, but now it’s even better value for money at £60 via Amazon.

Considering it still regularly retails for its £100 launch price, that’s an excellent saving of nearly 50% ahead of the retail giant’s spring savings event. Its average cost since launch is £82 too, meaning you save a solid chunk of money no matter how you slice it.

With the deal set to expire on 5 April, you’ve got a bit of time to decide – but don’t wait forever or face missing out on these smart home security savings.

Did the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) get a good review?