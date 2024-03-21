Get the five-star Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro for a whole lot less in Amazon’s Spring sale
The four-star Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro is currently £35 cheaper as part of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale
The Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro (formerly the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2) is Ring’s most advanced smart doorbell so far, and it comes with a selection of modern features that no other doorbell can match.
We gave the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro four stars out of five when we first reviewed it and our only complaint was its price – well that’s just been knocked on the head with a hefty £35 discount in the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale as the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro is now going for an unmissable £160. But you’ll want to push the button on this killer deal pronto as it’s only available until Friday 5 April.
Did the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro get a good review?
- In our full Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro review, we gave the doorbell four stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro?
- Its radar-based motion detection is more accurate than that used on most other video doorbells – we found this worked well when we tested it, and the camera also gives you a bird’s eye view of approaching visitors.
- The doorbell comes with “Advanced Pre-roll functionality”, which lets you see full-resolution colour video captured six seconds before the doorbell first detects motion.
- We found it easy to install and set up, and the app was very simple to use.
- Video and audio quality is excellent – the 1,536p and HDR processing delivers clear images in the most awkward lighting.
Are there any disadvantages to this Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro deal?
- The colour night vision didn’t live up to the hype, only adding splodges of tint here and there.
- Ring’s subscription policy means that most of the advanced features detailed above aren’t available unless you pay at least £4.99 per month for a Ring Protect Plan.
How has the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro’s price changed over time?
- This isn’t the cheapest price the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro has ever been – we’ve seen the price drop as low as £150 on a few occasions – but it’s a lot cheaper than average.
- It’s far cheaper now than when first reviewed at £219.
