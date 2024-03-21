Get the five-star Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro for a whole lot less in Amazon’s Spring sale

The Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro (formerly the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2) is Ring’s most advanced smart doorbell so far, and it comes with a selection of modern features that no other doorbell can match.

We gave the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro four stars out of five when we first reviewed it and our only complaint was its price – well that’s just been knocked on the head with a hefty £35 discount in the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale as the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro is now going for an unmissable £160. But you’ll want to push the button on this killer deal pronto as it’s only available until Friday 5 April.

Did the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro get a good review?