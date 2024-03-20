Here’s how to spot a good video doorbell deal on Amazon – I should know, I’ve used most of them

Everyone seems to be buying a video doorbell for their front door these days and there are many different models and manufacturers vying for your cash.

The popular choice seems to be Ring and Nest and I can see why you might be tempted. It’s certainly easy to be swayed that way – especially with so many deals during Black Friday and other sales periods.

They’re pretty good doorbells, too. I’ve had most of the Ring and Nest doorbells on my front door over the years and they all work pretty well. Ring’s Pro models are particularly effective and with regards to the tech built into them, they’re well ahead of their rivals. The radar-powered Birds Eye View built into the latest cameras is great, and features such as video pre-roll set these doorbells apart from the competition.

However, before you take the plunge and splash the cash there are a few questions you should ask first because there may be a product (or products) that suits your needs better:

Does it require a subscription? Many video doorbell manufacturers lock advanced (and sometimes core) features behind a monthly subscription fee. That’s not necessarily a bad thing – if you have other cameras from the same manufacturer in your house, you can usually pay a reduced amount to cover the whole house. Ring charges £5 per month for one camera, for example, but only £8 for a whole household full of cameras.

Does it have local storage? You don’t have to pay monthly if you don’t want to. If you’re willing to give up on advanced features there are plenty of video doorbells that will record video clips to internal storage, meaning you can use them without having to pay a subscription. Eufy does a good line in these (see below), and our current top doorbell – the £100 TP-Link Tapo D230S1 – can be run this way as well (although it isn’t currently on offer).

Can you install it yourself? Battery-powered doorbells are easy to install, generally speaking, and if your door frame is made of wood, all you’ll need is a screwdriver to complete the job. However, other doorbells – usually with the word “wired” in the name – may be trickier to set up. If you already have existing doorbell wiring, you might be able to do it yourself, but if not, you’ll need to pay an electrician to install it for you, which will obviously bump up the cost.

With all that in mind, here are the best video doorbell savings I’ve seen so far in the Amazon Deal Days sales event. I’ve tested all of these and can vouch for each and every one of them.