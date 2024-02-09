Ring’s prices are going up: Here are three alternatives that are free to run

Ring’s video doorbells are hugely popular in the UK, and they’ve always led the way when it comes to smart front door tech. But one thing we’ve always criticised Ring doorbells for is the way they lock most features behind a monthly subscription and the Basic subscription is rising by a whopping 30% from 11 March 2024.

Ring isn’t alone in doing this – other big-name companies, such as Google and Arlo, also lock features behind a subscription. But if you’ve bought a Ring doorbell in the past and you’re sick of price rises – this is Ring’s second in two years (the monthly fee used to be £2.49) – you’ll be happy to discover that there are some great options out there that don’t cost a penny to run.

