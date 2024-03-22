The Google Nest Doorbell, which we gave an Expert Reviews Recommended award, is a steal in Amazon’s spring sale
Unlock the door to solid savings with the discounted battery-powered Nest Doorbell in the Amazon spring sale
Ding dong! The Google Nest Doorbell is here, begging to add smart features to your doorstep for just £139 in the Amazon spring sale.
Across its retail life, we’ve seen it nestle in at £160 on average, so you’ll be saving a solid £21 (or 13%) off its usual cost by nabbing this discount.
But be warned, this deal may fly the nest pretty soon. Only a certain number of people can get the Nest Doorbell at this reduced price, with Amazon stating that 12% of the goods are already gone at the time of writing. Hatch a plan to purchase fast, this delightful doorbell deal won’t hang around; it’s a nest-cessity in our books.
Did the Google Nest Doorbell get a good review?
- In our full Google Nest Doorbell (battery) review, we awarded the product four stars out of five for its solid performance.
- We also gave it a Recommended award which – as the name implies – means it’s a product we would recommend to our friends and family.
What’s so good about the Google Nest Doorbell?
- It offers responsive performance and plenty of advanced features. We found there was minimal delay when launching a live stream, excellent clarity across video and sophisticated AI object detection and activity zone systems to play with, too.
- All of this smooth functionality is packed into a pleasingly modern, minimalist design that we were more than happy to sit outside our front door.
- And, unlike generations of Nest products before it, this Nest Doorbell has an in-built battery to eliminate wiring around your door frame, making it a flexible solution.
Are there any disadvantages to the Google Nest Doorbell?
- While the video quality is respectable, some rivals offer sharper footage than the 960p resolution on offer here.
- Its reliance on single-band 2.4GHz 802.11n Wi-Fi for transferring video and audio may pose connectivity issues in areas with congested networks, too.
- You do need to pay extra for the doorbell’s facial recognition feature, which works superbly well at notifying you when people you know are at the door and when strangers are afoot.
How has the Google Nest Doorbell’s price changed over time?
- Over the past two years, we’ve seen the Google Nest Doorbell’s price fluctuate extensively between its £180 launch price and record low price of £101 in December 2022.
- That was a rare occasion, with the Nest Doorbell retailing for £160 on average since it launched.
- Today’s price of £139 is the lowest since Black Friday last year when it was £124.
