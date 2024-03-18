Yale Smart Video Doorbell review: Easy to use but others offer more

The Yale Smart Video Doorbell is part of a new collection of smart home products from the British security company that also includes indoor and outdoor cameras. Like many other video doorbells, it has a camera, a microphone and a speaker. It connects to your Wifi network and rings you via the Yale Home smartphone app when a visitor presses the ring button or, optionally, triggers the doorbell’s motion sensor.

Unlike some video doorbells from the big manufacturers, however, there is no requirement for a monthly subscription. As with Yale’s equally new indoor and outdoor security cameras, the doorbell can store around two days’ worth of video recordings locally, ready to be viewed on the app. A £3.50 monthly subscription is available, which adds a couple of extra, AI-powered features and makes recordings available to view online for 30 days, but it is far from required.

With Ring increasing the cost of its subscriptions by 30% in March 2024 – and its video doorbells not storing any video if you don’t pay a fee – Yale’s £130 offering could be just what you’re looking for.