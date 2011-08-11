Virgin Media Broadband (2021) review: Great speeds don’t always mean a great service

Since its launch in 2006, Virgin Media has grown to become one of the UK’s biggest ISPs; with 20% of the market, it’s now third behind BT and Sky. Much of this comes down to a mix of advanced technology and raw performance. Virgin is the only nationwide broadband provider to have its own network in place at a street level, meaning it can deploy its latest technology earlier and deliver levels of performance the Openreach-based competition can’t always match.

Alas, Virgin Media isn’t available in many areas. If you’re outside a big town or major city, then it’s probably not an option for you. And even if it is, the service has its downsides. Looking at the results of our 2021 Best Broadband Awards survey, the ISP scores high for reliability and speed, where it comes away with a Highly Commended but falls behind the pack on Customer Support and Value for Money, where it has more Dissatisfied and Very Dissatisfied customers than most other ISPs.

If 71% of its customers still recommend Virgin Media, it may be because they’re lucky enough not to need any customer support, or because the awesome speeds they’re getting make up for the firm’s deficiencies elsewhere.

Virgin Media review: Virgin M50, M100, M200 and M350

With Virgin, speed is very much the focus. The company doesn't even have an ADSL offering: its packages start with the M50 fibre service, with an advertised average speed of 54Mbits/sec, then step up to the M100, M200 and M350 services, with 108Mbits/sec, 213Mbits/sec and 362Mbits/sec average download speeds. Upload speeds range from 10Mbits/sec through to 36Mbits/sec and a £35 per month setup fee applies. Line rental and weekend calls come bundled in.

As with Sky Broadband, there is a sting in the tail to watch out for. The entry costs are quite competitive, with M50 at £28 a month, M100 at £34 a month, M200 at £40 per month and M350 at £46 per month. However, once you’re past the first eighteen months these rise to £45, £51, £57 and £63 respectively. When the new prices kick in, the plans aren’t such great value, so you’ll need to renegotiate or walk.

Virgin Media review: Virgin M500 and Gig1 Fibre

Beyond the base level package, Virgin also offers the 516Mbits/sec M500 service. This used to be restricted to Virgin’s Oomph packages, which bundled in phone, TV and broadband for a higher price, but now you can have it on its own on an 18-month contract for £62 a month, although we have seen it for less on special offer. Once again, Virgin ups the price once you’re past the first 18 months, but here it’s to £69 a month, which isn’t quite as appalling a hike.

While other ISPs stop there, Virgin continues, going all the way up to Gig1, available in a few lucky areas with average speeds of 1,104Mbits/sec for the same price as M500. That's over three times faster than EE's flagship 300Mbits/sec service, although BT now offers a rival 900Mbits/sec FTTP fibre option in some areas. If you want the fastest mainstream broadband option in the UK, then Virgin is the way to go, and while the contract lasts 18 months, the price is guaranteed for 24 months.