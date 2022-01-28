What is a VPN? How to understand if a free VPN is best for you

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, appear to be the holy grail of internet anonymity. Speak to a VPN advocate and they’ll wax lyrical about the benefits of masking your online identity, opening the region-locked doors of the internet and generally making you a hidden entity unless you want to be seen.

But is that really the case? And what benefits are you getting from using a paid VPN service, such as NordVPN, over a free one? It’s definitely tricky to get your head around, but let’s start with the basics.

What is a VPN?

A VPN is, as its name suggests, a virtual private network that uses a public network or the internet to connect users away from the prying eyes of main network traffic. Essentially, it enables users to send and receive data across the internet as if they were actually just two devices connected together on the same local network.

Creating a VPN means that your traffic is safe from anyone’s prying eyes as long as it remains within the VPN. This makes it ideal for companies wanting to securely connect remote workers to the corporate network. A side effect of this is that a VPN can hide your physical location, allowing you to do things such as access region-restricted content, although some sites such as Netflix have started cracking down on this ploy.

The technical stuff about how a VPN works and what makes it secure is far too complex for me to delve into here, although Wikipedia can give you an overview if you just have to know. The most important thing to know is that a VPN connection is encrypted, which means that not only is it impossible for someone to tap into what data you’re sending, but it’s also difficult to find out which services or sites you’re using. For example, it’s one of the main reasons why experts believe the BBC won’t be able to listen in on your Wi-Fi to detect if you’re watching iPlayer without a TV licence, as long as you’re using a VPN.

You may be wondering why you should pay for something when you can get the same service for free. Well, when it comes to VPNs you have to really think how much your privacy is worth. VPNs cost money to run and, if the service you’re using isn’t charging you, you have to wonder where they’re making their money from.

In almost every situation, a paid-for VPN service such as ExpressVPN is always the better option for anyone seriously considering a VPN for regular use or for security reasons.



While a free VPN may have the kind of obvious disadvantages that users tend to be vocal about – unstable connection, slow speeds, no customer support and so on – there’s also a slew of rather dangerous features you may not be aware of. Many free VPN services sell your browsing information to third-party advertisers, and they may also insert their own advertising partners (malicious or otherwise) onto the websites you’re browsing.

Many free VPNs also block HTTPS browsing and use your own IP address and bandwidth to serve other users. As you can imagine, if someone using a VPN that’s making use of your computer does something nefarious online, it’s tracked to your machine, not theirs. Very dangerous.

Paid-for services such as CyberGhost, however, aren’t trying to use your data to make money. This means you’re going to be getting a safer and more secure connection, complete with no third-party advertising or any worries around data collection. Your IP address and bandwidth won’t be cannibalised for other users, and you’ll have access to faster transfer speeds and stable connections.

Prices for premium VPN services do vary, but you’ll typically be looking around the £20 to £60-per-year range, depending on what you want/need.

You may have noticed that when you search for “best VPN” or “VPN download” – or really any words to the effect of “something something VPN” – a whole host of ad-supported VPN download links pop up. VPNs are big business, and people want your money or data. Resist the temptation to click these, and instead go directly to the source or trusted outlets.

If you’re after a VPN for your phone or tablet, many of the best VPNs (free or paid) are available on Google Play or the Apple App Store, but for the paid options it’s still best to go directly to their website and sign up online.