Best VPN for Netflix 2022: Access Netflix libraries in other countries

The best VPN for Netflix will open up a world of streaming content for you. According to Finder.com, American Netflix has the most number of movies and TV shows, with Netflix UK hot on its heels in second place. Despite this, you'll notice that the type of Netflix content differs from region to region. Movies and TV shows available in the UK may not be available in other countries and vice versa.

This is mainly to do with different studios and their licensing agreements with Netflix. Another factor is the growing presence of Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video who now have exclusive deals with different production companies, thereby negating Netflix's earlier monopoly.

That being said, Netflix still remains the king of streaming services, so we'll tell you how to access Netflix libraries in other countries. Want to find out which Netflix library has a particular movie or TV show that you're looking for? Head to uNoGS.com. The only way to access Netflix libraries using your existing subscription? Use a good VPN service. Thankfully, we've listed the five best ones for you to choose from below.

Apart from Netflix, VPNs (short for virtual private networks) also let you access international libraries of other streaming services, including Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. But they're useful tools to have even if you exclude their streaming benefits. For example, using a VPN is often the most secure way to browse on public Wi-Fi networks that are prone to hackers.

Also, unless you use a VPN, your everyday online activities are easily accessible to your ISP. If you use a VPN, your ISP will only know when you're online, but they won't be able to see what you do online. To give you a driving analogy, using a VPN will let someone know you're driving a car, but they won't know where you're driving to.

Hence, we recommend everyone use a good VPN, and there's no reason not to. A single monthly VPN subscription costs less than a cup of coffee and this subscription often covers multiple devices at a time. We've compiled a list of five solid VPN services that give you access to Netflix's international libraries.

Most of the best VPNs for Netflix have 24/7 customer support who will gladly help you connect to a specific library if you're having trouble. Best of all, they all come with a 30-day moneyback guarantee, so you have nothing to lose by signing up. If it doesn't work as advertised, simply call up customer support who will gladly refund any money that's been deducted from your account.

READ NEXT: The best VPN services

The best VPNs for Netflix to buy

1. ExpressVPN: The fastest VPN for Netflix

Price: £76 for 12 months (£5/mth) | Buy now from ExpressVPN





ExpressVPN is one of the fastest VPNs we've tested, especially when it comes to speeds in the US, Europe and Australia. It's one of only two VPNs on this list (the other being NordVPN) that are independently audited to prove that they don't log or store any user data whatsoever.

ExpressVPN has hundreds of tutorials telling you how to use its breadth of devices and if you're still stuck you can chat with customer service, who are available 24/7 to answer any queries you may have. They will even tell you which Netflix country library you need to connect to if you want to watch a specific Netflix TV show or film that's not being broadcast in your country.

Read our full ExpressVPN review

Buy ExpressVPN now

2. NordVPN: The best all-round VPN for Netflix

Price: £66 for 24 months (£3/mth) | Buy now from NordVPN





We rate NordVPN as a great all-rounder because it’s one of the fastest VPNs and has an excellent range of privacy and security features. Take a look at the server options and you’ll find BitTorrent-friendly servers and servers that use two VPN links, while the Windows app includes malware, anti-phishing and ad-blocking features. It even goes so far as to include a handy killswitch that halts all internet activity should you accidentally disconnect the VPN.

NordVPN is also a good option if privacy is important to you, as it has a strict no-logging policy and is based in Panama. Frankly, the fact that it fools Netflix’s VPN-detection features is a bonus – but it does reliably.

Read our full NordVPN review

Buy NordVPN now

3. Surfshark VPN: The cheapest VPN for Netflix

Price: £45 for 24 months (£2/mth) | Buy now from Surfshark





Surfshark is the newest VPN on this list. In most cases, a new kid on the block can't compete with experienced VPN veterans who've been around for years, but Surfshark VPN more than holds its own in choppy waters. Not only is it the cheapest VPN on a long-term plan (just £2/mth), but it also continuously adds new features to make the service better.

For example, it's unlocked eight Netflix libraries, including UK, US, Canada, Japan, Italy, Netherlands and Germany. Unlike some of the other VPN services on this list, you can install and use Surfshark on as many devices as you want.

Read our full Surfshark VPN review

Buy Surfshark VPN now

4. CyberGhost: The most user-friendly VPN for Netflix

Price: £56 for 24 months (£2/mth) | Buy now from CyberGhost





Few VPNs make it as easy to stream as CyberGhost. Both the desktop and mobile apps use an interface with chunky, colourful buttons for different purposes, and one of these – Unblock Streaming – takes you straight to a selection of shortcuts for different video and music streaming services, each one launching a VPN that should unblock that service. The one for US Netflix does the job, and you can be up and running and streaming international films and series within minutes.

Don’t worry if you need a VPN for other reasons, either, as CyberGhost has modes to cover anonymous surfing, torrent-sharing, censorship unblocking and a whole lot more. It’s reasonably speedy, based in Romania with clear and sensible no-logging policies. What more could you want?

Read our full CyberGhost VPN review

Buy CyberGhost VPN now

5. Windscribe VPN: The best free VPN for Netflix

Price: Free | Get from Windscribe





You might not expect a free VPN to unblock Netflix, but – surprisingly – Windscribe does exactly that. You can use this VPN for free by providing your email address. This gives you 10GB of data, which will last you a few Netflix TV shows.

However, the £40 annual charge to upgrade to the Pro version doesn’t exactly break the bank, while opening up more locations and servers to connect through. It’s a good service in other ways, with some great security and privacy options; accompanying browser plugins for Opera, Chrome and Firefox; and a transparent, no-logging policy.

Meanwhile, speeds are good even when you're paying nothing. It's not just a great free VPN or a great Netflix VPN, but a great VPN, full-stop.

Read our full Windscribe VPN review

Get Windscribe VPN