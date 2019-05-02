Best Chrome VPN extensions 2024: Secure your browsing and access geoblocked content

Assuming these basics are taken care of, there are a few other things to keep in mind – these are things that might be nice to have, but aren’t essential. For example, ideally, the VPN extension would be easy to use, with everything laid out clearly and no obtuse menus or tricky interactions.

Next is the ability to crack streaming services. Since Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services tend to have different libraries of content depending on where they’re based, by using a VPN you can fake being in another country and so get access to that country’s catalogue. It’s a great way to get the most out of your subscription, but it’s not a must-have for everybody.

It’s also worth considering how many people can use the same service at the same time, as this can be a great way to split the cost among friends or family. Of course, some VPNs are more generous than others with this, with some allowing unlimited sharing and others only letting you share with three or four.

You should bear in mind that all these little extras will affect the price. Those offering an effectively bare-bones service might charge very little, while others may charge as much as £100/yr for a package with all the bells and whistles.

I already use a VPN on my PC. Do I still need a Chrome VPN extension?

No, using a VPN client on your PC will protect all your internet traffic, including within your browser. The purpose of the browser extension is simply to make it easier to access the VPN, nothing more.

For example, if you’re someone who uses Chrome for all your web browsing, email, social media, shopping and streaming, it might be a good idea to install the Chrome VPN extension. However, for extra security, we recommend you also install the program on your PC as that will protect you when using programs other than your browser – your torrent client springs to mind.

Chrome extensions are also a handy way to use a VPN when using a Chromebook as you can’t generally install other software on these machines unless there’s a dedicated app for it in the Google Play store.

How do I install a Chrome VPN extension?

Installing a Chrome VPN extension is as simple as finding the extension on your VPN service’s homepage and clicking to install. Once installed, simply click the extension button in your browser toolbar and log in to the VPN service.

Alternatively, you can go to the Chrome Web Store and search for your VPN’s extension there. Then click the ‘Add to Chrome’ button and follow any additional instructions.