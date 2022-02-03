Malwarebytes Privacy VPN review: Very fast but distinctly limited

Malwarebytes is best known for its antivirus software, but since 2020 it’s also offered its own VPN service. Like all VPNs, Malwarebytes Privacy works by encrypting your Internet connection and anonymously forwarding your traffic through one of the company’s secure servers. That way, your online activity appears to come from a different location and it can’t be traced back to you.

Being a fairly new service, Malwarebytes Privacy isn’t quite as developed as its rivals. For one thing, the software is only available for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. That should cover most of your devices, but there’s no native support for things like Chromebooks or Amazon Fire TV devices, nor is it currently possible to protect such devices by setting up a Malwarebytes VPN connection on your router.

It's apparent, too, that Malwarebytes hasn’t had a chance to build up a properly global server network. Its server list runs to a modest 34 countries, the great majority of which are in Europe and North America. South America is represented by a single server location in Brazil, while the vast continent of Africa is overlooked entirely. Most people will get by with the selection available, but it looks a bit sad when ExpressVPN gives you a choice of 94 nations around the world, and HMA offers a staggering 219 countries and territories.

Malwarebytes Privacy VPN review: How much does it cost?

Most VPNs offer a range of pricing plans, from rolling monthly payments to multi-year deals, but with Malwarebytes it’s an annual subscription or nothing. The only variable is how many devices you want to connect: a single-device subscription costs £30 a year, which is equivalent to £2.50 a month, while the three-device option costs £2.92 and five devices come to £3.33.

Those headline prices compare fairly well with other VPNs, but the device limits are on the mean side. PIA, for example, offers 10 connections for £2.71 a month, and if you’re up for a two-year commitment, SurfShark will protect unlimited devices for the equivalent of £1.76 a month. What’s more, most services let you install the client on as many devices as you like, and only limit the number of simultaneous connections. Malwarebytes is more fiddly: your licence activates a certain number of installations, after which you can’t use an additional device until you’ve deactivated an old one.

Still, it’s reassuring to see that the company advertises a long 60-day money-back guarantee. Even better, new subscriptions start off with a seven-day free trial and, if you decide within this time that you don’t want to segue into a paid subscription, you simply need to log into the Malwarebytes website and turn off the “auto-renewal” option. The only minor catch is that you’re required to provide a justification for not continuing the service, which feels rather obnoxious.

Malwarebytes Privacy VPN review: What’s it like to use?

The first time you open the Malwarebytes Privacy VPN client for Windows, it offers you a quick tour of the available features. That’s nice but unnecessary, as the front end is very straightforward. The main window opens in the lower right corner of your screen, showing a big on/off switch for the VPN, details of your selected server and an illustrative map. The cog icon opens up three tabs of easy-to-understand options, including settings for the auto-connect feature and a toggle for the kill-switch function that blocks all internet access if the VPN connection is lost.

The final view is the server-selection page, which in our view is a little too uncomplicated. It presents a scrollable list of geographic locations, but with no way to mark your favourite servers, no option to search, filter or reorder the list, and no indication of relative speed. You can’t switch servers from the system tray icon, either, although you can use its right-click menu to quickly connect to whichever server was previously selected.



On Android, the Malwarebytes Privacy app opens with a main page that’s almost identical to that of the desktop app. Tap to pick a server and you’ll see the available locations laid out in the same basic list format. However, tap the Settings icon and you’ll discover that the various connection options offered by the Windows edition are entirely absent: the only user-configurable option is to enable a diagnostic mode for behind-the-scenes troubleshooting. This client is fairly new – it debuted in June 2021 – so hopefully the missing features will be added in time, but right now it’s a poor show.

We were also a little unimpressed by Malwarebytes’ customer support provision. Most VPNs provide a 24/7 live chat service that can furnish quick answers as and when issues arise. Malwarebytes offers a similar service – we bounced a few questions off an agent and found him knowledgeable and friendly – but it’s only available Monday to Friday, between 9am and 9pm. During the weekend you’re stuck with a chatbot that merely directs you to the online documentation, or invites you to log a support request and wait for a human to email you back.

Malwarebytes Privacy VPN review: How fast is it?

Using a VPN almost always comes with a performance overhead, but some services are faster than others. To test the performance of Malwarebytes Privacy, we used the Google speed test tool over a home broadband connection – a 200Mbits/sec fibre line from Virgin Media.

We did this first with a Windows 10 laptop, connected to the router over Wi-Fi 6. Normally we’d expect a server in London to give us very fast service, since we’re also based in London, and Malwarebytes did not disappoint. With the VPN enabled we recorded a magnificent download rate of 201Mbits/sec – the fastest speed we’ve seen from any VPN. There are other services that come close, though: PIA, IPVanish and Hide.me all topped 180Mbits/sec in the same test.



Switching to Malwarebytes’ New York server predictably caused performance to drop, but Google still reported an average download speed of 164Mbits/sec. Again, this compares extremely well to the competition: this time NordVPN proved a little faster, with an average speed of 182Mbits/sec, while IPVanish took silver with 178Mbits/sec, but most other VPNs we’ve tried have struggled to top 100Mbits/sec in this test.

We then repeated our tests using a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Android tablet, again with a Wi-Fi 6 connection to the router. When connected to the London server we again achieved a download speed of 201Mbits/sec, identical to what we’d seen on Windows. However, the New York collection was a little slower, with download speeds consistently coming in at around 119Mbits/sec. It’s impossible to say for sure why this was, but it’s still fast enough for almost any purpose.

To maximise overall performance you can use Malwarebytes’ split-tunnelling feature to send only traffic from selected apps over the VPN, while everything else continues to use your full-speed ISP connection. Frankly, though, performance on Windows is fast enough that there’s not much need – and sadly the feature isn’t currently available in the barebones Android client, nor in the Mac desktop app.

Malwarebytes Privacy VPN review: Is it good for file-sharing and video streaming?

Malwarebytes officially permits the use of BitTorrent as long as you’re using it “for legitimate reasons” – but actually policing this would appear to be a violation of the company’s own privacy policy. With that implication of discretion, plus the fast connection speeds discussed above, Malwarebytes Privacy could be a great choice for peer-to-peer sharing.



For video-streaming fans, however, there’s bad news. While you can use Malwarebytes Privacy to spoof your location, the website makes no claims about unblocking geographically restricted services. And indeed, with the VPN enabled we found we couldn’t stream anything from Disney+, BBC iPlayer, BritBox or Now TV, regardless of which server we selected, and whether we were using a web browser on Windows or the native apps on Android.

The experiment wasn’t a total washout, though. While connected to Malwarebytes’ New York server we found we were able to access the Netflix US library, on both a laptop and a tablet.

Malwarebytes Privacy VPN review: Is it secure?

As you’d hope with a product whose very name is “Privacy”, the Malwarebytes privacy policy hits all the right notes. The company promises not to collect any details about the sites and servers you connect to, nor any information about your device itself or how much data you’ve been sending and receiving.

As always, though, it’s worth remembering that such policies can’t trump local laws, and since Malwarebytes is based in California, your use of it effectively falls under US jurisdiction. We’ve seen numerous reports of the American authorities compelling companies to capture and hand over information about individuals of interest, and this could then be passed onto the UK. If you really need to conceal your activity from the powers that be, consider a VPN in a more neutral territory such as the British Virgin Islands, whose legal privacy protections have attracted ExpressVPN, SurfShark and PureVPN to make it their base of operations.



For those who are happy with a US-based VPN, the Windows client has a reasonable set of in-app protections. It can be configured to automatically engage the VPN when you connect to an open wireless network, and in addition to the regular kill-switch, there’s the very nice ability to specify that specific apps should be fully blocked whenever the VPN isn’t connected, ensuring that their activity can’t ever be accidentally exposed to your ISP. You can configure multi-hop routes, too, to further obfuscate your true location. It’s just a shame that none of these useful features are currently available to Mac users, or on mobile devices.

Malwarebytes Privacy VPN review: Should you buy it?

Malwarebytes Privacy has definite plus points. It’s very fast, it’s easy to use, it has some smart features and – if you’re seeking an annual subscription for up to five devices – it’s quite reasonably priced. There are also discounted bundled deals that include the Malwarebytes Premium security suite, although that’s not a product we tend to recommend.

Unfortunately, for every pro there’s a con. All of Malwarebytes Privacy’s best features are Windows-only, and compared to other VPN services it’s short on servers, inflexible in its licence management, mediocre when it comes to customer support and of limited use for video streaming.

All of this makes it impossible to recommend Malwarebytes Privacy in its current form. Since it’s a newish arrival in the market, we hope that these shortcomings will be addressed in future updates – but even if that happens, the core privacy promise will always be slightly undermined by the simple fact of the company’s US location. Certainly, as things stand today, no matter what you want from a VPN, there’s a service out there that will serve you better.

