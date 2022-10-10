ExpressVPN free trial and prices: Everything you need to know

We have long been fans of ExpressVPN. That’s in part down to its rapid download speeds: when connecting to an Express server in London, our testers achieved download speeds of 200Mbits/sec, and a similarly impressive 187Mbits/sec when connecting to a server in New York. It has an intuitive, easy-to-use interface, and a particular aptitude for video streaming. In fact, we crowned it one of the best VPNs for viewing geo-blocked content; ExpressVPN has servers in 160 locations in 94 countries.

It should also be noted upfront that you can only use ExpressVPN on up to five different devices at once, which is relatively limited; many competitors support ten connections and some don’t even impose limits. If you need this sort of functionality, ExpressVPN might not be the best choice for you – check out our round-up of the best VPNs to buy for alternatives.

If, however, you’re in the market for an exceptionally speedy, streaming-friendly, secure VPN for up to five devices at once, look no further.

Does ExpressVPN have a free trial?

Yes! ExpressVPN’s 30-day free trial requires payment upfront, but a full refund is available if you’re not satisfied with the service. The good news is, users are given the full suite of features on offer; whereas some free trials extend only limited access to services, giving users a watered-down impression of what they’re signing up for, ExpressVPN’s money-back trial gives you an accurate, in-depth insight into its product.

How to sign up for ExpressVPN’s free trial

To sign up, simply visit the order page to launch your trial; the process to get you up and running takes less than five minutes.

The first step is to pick a plan that suits your needs. A one-month plan rings in at £10.89, and is included in the money-back guarantee trial. Meanwhile, if you opt for the 12-month plan (with three extra months thrown in free, bringing the total plan to 15 months), you can save a whopping 49%, with each month costing you a mere £5.61. What’s more, the money-back guarantee still applies to the 12-month plan, so you’re still eligible for a refund.

The second step is to enter the email address you wish to be contacted on (ExpressVPN does not share your private information with anyone). Third, enter your payment method details and you’ll be charged for the service on the price plan you selected, then you’re free to enjoy a no-holds-barred access to ExpressVPN for 30 days, risk-free.

Then all that’s left to do is download the app to your device, connect to ExpressVPN and start exploring its features.

Be sure to make up your mind within these 30 days whether the service is for you. If it’s not, you can cancel it within that 30-day window by contacting ExpressVPN Support via live chat or email and claiming a full refund.

Meanwhile, if you don’t wish to continue with the plan you selected at setup but would like to stay on with ExpressVPN, you can also claim our special offer, which gets you 15 months of ExpressVPN for £74.03, equivalent to a mere £4.94/mth.

