NordVPN free trial: All you need to know including price, features and fine print

NordVPN is offering new customers a 30-day, money-back guarantee trial. Prospective users can sign up to the VPN, trial its data encryption service and thousands of servers in almost 60 countries and decide within 30 days whether or not it’s for them. If not, users can claim a full refund, entitling them in full to the upfront price they paid for the VPN in the first place.

NordVPN is our favourite all-round VPN. Its speed is one of its most laudable qualities; our testers achieved download speeds of 214Mbits/sec on the London server and 196Mbits/sec on the New York server – both highly commendable, with a strong mobile performance to boot.

Its user friendliness is another positive attribute: the app’s landing page is a simplified map of the world, allowing you to pick a server by hovering over it and clicking on it. And once you’re connected to a server abroad, you’ll find it easy enough to watch hitherto geo-blocked content, including US Netflix and US-only Disney Plus content, in addition to iPlayer, Now TV and Britbox for Brits abroad. Take a look at our full-length NordVPN review for more details.

With a top-notch, independently audited privacy policy to boot, there’s more than enough to recommend NordVPN. But how can you claim its risk-free, money-back guarantee trial? Read on for our guide.

NordVPN free trial: How to claim

First, head to NordVPN’s free trial page and hit the Start Now button. Next, pick a plan that suits you. The monthly plans start at £9.99/mth for the Standard plan (for which you’ll get the VPN, malware protection and a tracker and ad blocker), go up to £10.69/mth for the Plus plan and they’ll throw in a cross-platform password manager and data breach scanner. Fork out £11.69/mth for the Complete plan and you’ll get all of the aforementioned, plus 1TB of encrypted cloud storage in your package.

For these plans you’ll need to pay the price of the package upfront, but can claim your full refund within 30 days if you’re not 100% satisfied.

Meanwhile, the two-year plan offers much smaller monthly costs, which are still included in the 30-day money-back guarantee plan. The entry-level Standard plan offers the same trio of goodies as its monthly counterpart (see above) for just £2.49/mth, and the same can be said for its mid-level Plus plan (£3.19/mth) and the recommended Complete plan (£4.19/mth).

However, if you do opt for the two-year plan, you’re required to spend the full amount up-front, instead of the monthly fee. For example, if I opt for the two-year Standard plan, I’ll have to part with £59.76 plus VAT, bringing the total to £71.71 (not the monthly fee of £2.49). Nevertheless, with a 30-day money-back guarantee, there’s less to stress about, and if you do like the service you’ll continue on this cheap as chips payment plan for two years.

Once you’ve selected your plan of choice, you’ll be prompted to create an account with NordVPN and insert your payment method details. You’ll then be given 30 days where you’re able to use the service for free (NordVPN handily points out which day of which month your free trial will elapse, so there’s no quibbling to worry about). If you’re not completely satisfied with the product you can request a refund – which must be done within that 30-day window – and get the money you paid upfront back.

