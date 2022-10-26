Surfshark VPN free trial: Everything you need to know to sign up

Surfshark VPN is currently offering new users a seven-day free trial to test out its range of services before committing to a paid plan. This period gives you the risk-free chance to make use of its selection of security features and decide if they offer a long-term solution to your needs.

Surfshark VPN received a positive review when we tested it out. In particular, we praised the clear and accessible app that provides you with a simple list of server locations worldwide, allowing you to browse through and find one that suits your needs, plus a handy option to bookmark your favourite servers.

We also highlighted the range of security features provided. Notably, Surfshark offers a selection of MultiHop, double VPN options that make it more difficult to trace your online activity, as well as a neat Whitelister feature which you can use to ensure designated apps and websites can only be accessed through a secure server. There’s also an optional kill switch that gives you the option to instantly suspend internet traffic should you lose your secure connection.

In terms of speed, Surfshark performed well. In our tests we recorded a download speed of 190Mbits/sec connected to a London server and 182Mbits/sec on a New York server. These amount to only a slight performance reduction and compare well relative to the speeds offered by competitors.

Check out our dedicated Surfshark VPN review for a more in-depth look at what’s on offer.

Buy Surfshark now

Surfshark VPN free trial: How to claim

The key thing to know right off the bat is that the free trial is exclusive to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, so it’s essential that you have a device running Android, macOS or iOS in order to sign up. However, once you have completed the signup process and activated the trial subscription, you’ll be able to use the service on all your devices, even those not using the operating systems mentioned above.

If you don’t own a device running Android, macOS or iOS, you won’t be able to claim the free trial but you can still take advantage of Surfshark’s 30-day money-back guarantee to test out its services risk-free. We detail that process in our VPNs with a free trial article. In short, through its website, Surfshark offers the option of 24-month, 12-month, or 1-month subscriptions, all paid in one lump sum. The longer you commit to it, the cheaper the package will work out per month but the larger the initial payment. The 24-month subscription will set you back £1.99/mth (£52 overall), the 12-month subscription will cost you £3.29/mth (£40 overall), whilst it’s a hefty £10.79/mth to pay as you go.

To claim a refund, get in touch with Surfshark’s customer service team using support@surfshark.com or via the live chat feature on Surfshark’s website. You have 30 days from purchasing your subscription to do this. Be aware that when we tested this it wasn’t the simplest or quickest process, though we did manage to get our money back eventually. As always, there are some exceptions which you can read about on the Surfshark website.

Returning to the free trial, after installing the Surfshark app and creating an account you’ll be prompted to choose a plan. The seven-day free trial is exclusive to the 12-month option, listed as a single lump sum payment of £50.99 or £4.24/mth. Next, just select the card you would like to register if you’re using Apple Pay or Google Pay and begin your trial period.

It should be noted that whilst the 12-month plan saves you a sizable amount of money overall if you intend to continue using the service, it’s important you cancel the auto-renewal of your subscription prior to the end of your free trial should you decide that the product isn’t for you, otherwise you’ll end up paying a significant chunk of money for the whole year. Although you will be eligible to claim it back via Surfshark’s 30-day money-back guarantee – provided you didn’t purchase the subscription directly through the App Store or another third-party reseller – it’s still a hassle best avoided if possible.

If you’re not satisfied with what Surfshark VPN offers, simply cancel the subscription and explore any of the other best VPNs available to fulfil your VPN needs.

Buy Surfshark now