The best VPNs for gaming in 2023

If you’re gaming online, you may want to consider using one of the best VPNs (virtual private network) for the job. Not only will using a VPN let you access servers in different countries – a great way to get more gaming in when there’s a downtime lull on your usual server – it will also help protect your privacy from any dubious actors aiming to syphon off your personal data.

As gamers ourselves, we’ve tested all of these VPNs playing games as diverse as Fortnite and Moonbreaker, as well as classics like Halo Infinite. Though you can’t escape some lag even at the best of times (more on that below), overall we’ve had some great experiences playing online games with a VPN.

So if you’re worried about the data practices of the company you’re gaming with, or you just want to increase the number or range of servers you can choose from, using a VPN is a great way to solve those problems, without any significant downside.