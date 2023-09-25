The best VPNs for Amazon Fire TV Stick in 2023

How we test the best VPNs for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Testing was a matter of working our way through our list of VPNs to find the ones that would work with both the streaming services and Firesticks. The first of these was relatively simple, but the other required us to install the services onto multiple devices and try them out. Not exactly the most fun way to spend a summer’s day.

Of course, besides these basics, we checked for other features. Since all of our picks had already been vetted by our team as being secure, the likelihood of them collecting your data for their own ends is small. All of these VPNs use state-of-the-art protocols – the programs that determine how machines ”talk” to each other – that practically guarantee you won’t be spied upon.

However, we also tried to make sure you were getting your money’s worth. There are some large differences in price between these services and while in each case you’re getting a decent bang for your buck, as with all things, spending more money does get you more, at least in terms of features. That said, you should find that there’s something for everybody here.

Finally, all our picks are easy to use. We messed around extensively with all of the clients, making sure there were no major bugs, whether using them as normal or when installed on a Firestick.

The end result is a list of five services – all good picks in their own right – that have been thoroughly tested to work with Firesticks and will provide you with both the protection and the cracking power you need to maximise your viewing pleasure without any headaches. At least one of them should be the perfect one for you.

