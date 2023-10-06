CyberGhost VPN review: A VPN that emphasises user-friendliness over speed

CyberGhost is a user-friendly VPN that encrypts your internet traffic and routes it through a secure server. This ensures that no one can track or spy on your online activity; it also lets you disguise your location, with over 9,000 servers in 91 different countries to choose from.

For short-term use, CyberGhost VPN is a little pricey, costing £11 on a monthly basis. However, six months of service costs a much more reasonable £37, which works out to £6.19/mth, and the two-year service costs just £50, which gets you two months free so you’re paying the equivalent of just £1.92/mth. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for a VPN.

Of course, if you’re dubious about such a long commitment, CyberGhost VPN offers an unusually generous 45-day cooling-off period, during which you can cancel at any time for a full refund.

After signing up, you can connect up to seven devices at once. Windows, Linux, macOS, Android and iOS are all supported, with plugins for Chrome and Firefox to easily control the VPN, and there’s even an app for Amazon Fire TV devices. CyberGhost’s Smart DNS service lets you use the service with devices that don’t natively support VPNs too, such as games consoles or set-top boxes.

One thing to note is that CyberGhost is unusually picky about the device limit. Most VPNs don’t care how many devices are on your account, as long as you’re not using too many at once, but with CyberGhost you can only have seven clients registered – if you want to connect from an eighth, you’ll have to deregister an old one first. Alternatively, you can set up your router to use CyberGhost, providing blanket protection for everything on your home network.