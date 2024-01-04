ExpressVPN costs: Pricing and plans explained

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs we’ve tested this year, but it’s also one of the most expensive. ExpressVPN’s costs vary depending on the length of the plan you choose, as well as whether the VPN provider is running a discount (which it often is). Excluding discounts, ExpressVPN prices start at £11/mth for one month, dropping to £8/mth for the six-month plan (£48 every six months) and £5/mth for the 12-month plan (£80/yr).

ExpressVPN is one of our favourite VPNs – it received five stars and a Best Buy award in our full ExpressVPN review – and ranks highly on our roundup of the best VPNs for its relatively strong privacy and speed. It’s also the best VPN we’ve tested for accessing your streaming services while abroad.

Below, we’ll explain ExpressVPN’s pricing and plans in more depth, including whether the VPN has a free trial and how to work out which price tier is right for you.