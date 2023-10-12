Hide.me VPN review: An advanced VPN that falls short on performance

Hide.me is a VPN service that can protect your privacy and disguise your location by routing your internet connection through a secure remote server. Its strong encryption means that even your ISP can’t monitor what you’re doing online and, by choosing a server in a different country, you can gain access to websites and streaming services that aren’t normally accessible in your location.

One thing that’s immediately unusual about Hide.me is that you don’t need to pay to use it: you can sign up for a free account and enjoy secure browsing forever. However, free users get only five server locations to choose from – Canada, Germany and the Netherlands, plus two in the USA – and are limited to 10GB of data transfer per month. That’s plenty for posting messages anonymously or checking websites that are blocked in your location, but if you want to use the VPN for peer-to-peer downloading then it will get eaten up pretty quickly, and free users aren’t allowed to use video streaming services at all.

A paid Hide.me subscription lifts all of those restrictions. You can choose from the full set of 2,000 servers in 47 different countries, use as much data as you like, and connect up to ten different devices at once.