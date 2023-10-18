HMA VPN review: Fast and friendly but not ideal for streaming

The abbreviation HMA stands for “Hide My Ass”, and the brand’s website is covered in jokey donkey imagery. It’s a serious VPN though, fully capable of concealing your online activity by encrypting your internet traffic and routing it through its secure gateways. Connection speeds of up to 20Gbits/sec are claimed, and the company operates more than a thousand servers across 210 countries and territories, so you can virtually locate yourself almost anywhere in the world.

HMA is also one of the very few VPNs to offer an up-front free trial – you can sign up for seven days and cancel during that period without paying a penny. Otherwise, you’ll pay £39 for a year’s service, equivalent to £3.29/mth, or £86 for three years, which works out to a very competitive £2.39/mth. Make sure you cancel before your subscription automatically renews though, as extensions are charged at the much higher rate of £96 annually, basically paying £7.99/mth.

Those prices grant you up to five simultaneous connections, with client apps offered for all the major desktop and mobile platforms, along with a Chrome extension that lets you conveniently control the VPN from your browser. HMA offers ten connection options too, which work out to £5.99/mth on a year-long subscription or £4.59/mth for their three-year plan. Alternatively, you can configure the VPN on your router and send all your traffic over a single secure connection. HMA works with a wide range of routers as it supports the L2TP and PPTP protocols – the latter has comparatively weak security, but it should be fine if all you want is to spoof your location.

While HMA doesn’t offer any guarantees about BitTorrent or video streaming support, it doesn’t block file-sharing connections, and the server list includes several servers optimised for region-specific streaming services. If you encounter any problems then technical support is, as usual, available via 24/7 live chat.