Installing and using ExpressVPN on a Fire TV Stick

If you have a Fire TV Stick – or Fire TV – and you want to make the most out of it, then installing ExpressVPN is the way to do it. Using ExpressVPN will unlock all manner of streaming content for a reasonable annual payment, while protecting your privacy to boot.

Installing ExpressVPN on a Fire Stick takes a matter of minutes and you don’t need to be particularly skilled to do it – just click the right buttons and you’re done. We’ll go through the steps below but all you need to have ready is a Fire Stick, a TV and an ExpressVPN account, though you could potentially wait until you’re ready to start the installation process before you sign up for that.

You should be set up quickly, and you’ll have all the entertainment you could ever want at your fingertips. Let’s get started with setting up ExpressVPN on your Fire Stick.