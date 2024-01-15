Installing and using NordVPN on a Fire TV Stick

If you have a Fire TV Stick – or Fire TV – and want to make the most out of it, installing NordVPN on it is a great place to start. NordVPN will let you unlock all kinds of content for a modest yearly fee, and protects your internet traffic at the same time. Here we’ll explain everything you need to know about using NordVPN with your Fire TV Stick.

Setting up NordVPN on Fire TV Stick takes only a few minutes and requires virtually no technical knowledge. All you need is a Fire TV Stick, a TV to plug it into and a NordVPN account – and you can even wait until we’re already under way to get that.